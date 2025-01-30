alt.ai announces collaboration with Kagi.com

alt.ai announces collaboration with Kagi.comーPromoting the creation of search engine that provides direct access to the information everyone wants with no advertising

We provide AI solutions and support regardless of genre, including IT, finance, construction, logistics, media, manufacturing, retail, and service industries.Please feel free to contact us.Junki Komura (Business Headquarters)e-mail: gptsolutions@alt.ai TOKYO, JAPAN, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- alt Inc. ( https://alt.ai/en/ , head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura) is pleased to announce the beginning of both technical and business collaboration with Kagi.com (head office: Palo Alto, California; CEO: Vladimir Prelovac), a leading search engine for high quality ad-free and customizable search.In this exciting new collaboration, alt is partnering with Silicon Valley-based Kagi to offer a solution that enables people worldwide to access information directly, free from advertisements and tailored to their needs.By deepening our collaboration with Kagi, we aim to provide direct access to the information you seek, free from misleading advertisements and false information. In addition, we are also looking into the construction of personal assistants that can actively search for and teach you further. In the Japanese market in particular, we will remove the barriers to information collection by developing and providing Kagi’s high-precision translation engine with ad-free, generative AI, and create a service that people can access the best information in an equitable and effective manner.Vladimir Prelovac, CEO of Kagi, said, "This collaboration with alt represents an important milestone in our journey to revolutionize information access. We understand the Japanese market's high standards for quality and efficiency. Our solution will provide the precision and reliability that Japanese users expect, while respecting their time with clean, uncluttered search experiences. Together with alt, we look forward to serving Japan's sophisticated users with tools that align with their values of excellence and continuous improvement.”＊The image video of customized search engine: https://youtu.be/YN8DW5sAjYw The plan is to first provide it as an MVP for Japanese enterprises, iterate upon it, and gradually develop it into a larger solution with ToC in mind.Additionally, we will also combine both companies’ translation engine accuracy and response speed technologies to improve the accuracy of the AI interpretation product provided by alt, as well as to improve alt's other Speech-to-Text, Text-to-Text, Text-to-Speech, and Speech-to-Speech products.*Reference: AI interpretation PV: https://youtu.be/qo2RfIvT_0U ■About alt Inc.Founded in November 2014, alt is a company that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating "P.A.I." (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. In addition to AI GIJIROKU, a communication intelligence that utilizes speech recognition technology born from the development of an AI dialogue engine, we also develop and provide products, such as altBRAIN, CLONEdev, and altTalk, that provide solutions to various business issues through PoC (Proof of Concept).

kagi x alt - Demo Video | alt.ai

