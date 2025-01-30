Event Sponsor Stiltz to Empower Housing Professionals at all OTAC Conferences
EINPresswire.com/ -- With £86 million added to DFG funding this year, Stiltz will be exhibiting at all Occupational Therapy Adaptation Conferences (OTAC) to meet the increased demand for homelift solutions in domestic properties with inaccessible stairs.
The 10 OTAC events this year will provide an opportunity for housing and healthcare professionals to engage and learn about the latest accessible home adaptations for private and public funding. Delegates will consist of occupational therapists, equipment prescribers and grant officers with a duty of care to residents with mobility challenges. With only 9% of English housing stock having basic accessibility and over 1.8 million people now in need of accessible housing, identifying an efficient and clear pathway to an enabling solution is vital. That solution is a Stiltz Homelift.
By attending OTAC, visitors will be able to tap into a wealth of expertise from Stiltz. Its stand will be manned by product specialists who will be able to discuss in detail the homelift assessment and provision process - 100% client-centric at every stage. Other topics to explore will include:
- The expanded Stiltz Homelift range
- DFG funding and legislative guidance
- Evidence-based customer stories; adult and paediatric
- Latest safety conformity
- ‘Lunch & Learn’ education sessions. Complimentary and bespoke to your team
Stiltz CPD seminars will also be available as part of the OTAC educational programme.
Respected accessible architect Amy Francis-Smith RIBA, continues to encourage all occupational therapists to consider prescribing a Stiltz Homelift. In conclusion she adds, "The impact of a homelift on homeowners is profound. For those previously limited by stairs, these lifts restore access to the entire home, fostering independence and freedom. The message for occupational therapists is clear – homelifts are no longer a luxury but a core component of inclusive design. By incorporating this innovative assistive technology, we can create homes that are not only functional but beautiful and sustainable for years to come."
Come and meet Stiltz at all 2025 OTAC events:
30th January – Glasgow
Golden Jubilee Hotel, Beardmore St, Glasgow, Clydebank, G81 4SA
(In partnership with Stiltz dealer, Scotland Mobility)
6th February – Cambridge
Hilton Cambridge City Centre, 20 Downing St., Cambridge, CB2 3DT
13th February – Devon
The Imperial Torquay, Parkhill Rd, Torquay, TQ1 2DG
20th March – Leeds
Weetwood Hall Estate, Otley Rd, Weetwood, Leeds, LS16 5PS
1st May – Newcastle
Hilton Newcastle Gateshead, Bottle Bank, Gateshead, NE8 2AR
26th June – Midlands
Molineux Stadium, Waterloo Road, Wolverhampton, WV1 4QR
25th September – Liverpool
Aintree Racecourse, Ormskirk Rd, Aintree, Liverpool, L9 5AS
6th November – Watford
Hilton Watford, Elton Way, Watford, WD25 8HA
13th November – Brighton
Brighton Racecourse, Freshfield Rd, Brighton and Hove, Brighton, BN2 9XZ
4th December – Cardiff
voco St. David's Cardiff, an IHG Hotel, Havannah St, Cardiff, CF10 5SD
If you would prefer to book a one-to-one appointment with a Stiltz Trusted Assessor, please email: enquiries@stiltz.co.uk
www.stiltzhealthcare.com
Stiltz Limited
Award-winning multi-national Stiltz is a specialist manufacturer of pioneering through-floor homelifts. Its life-enhancing 2-person Duo Homelift and 3-person, wheelchair-accessible Trio Homelift, deliver a superior alternative to stair lifts with world-class design that adds value. Stiltz recognises its duty of care to individuals living with restricted mobility through client-centric assessment – 100% focused on positive outcomes for all. Solutions that synergise adaptability, performance and safety, all with contemporary and compelling styling, provide the answer to enhanced well-being and inclusion in the home.
Jon Nock
