Harwoods Launches Harwoods Assured: A New Premium Used Car Experience

Harwoods Group, a privately owned automotive group with a 90-year heritage announces the launch of Harwoods Assured, an innovative used car sales programme

WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harwoods Group, a privately owned automotive retail group with a proud 90-year heritage, today announced the launch of Harwoods Assured, an innovative used car programme that brings all the hallmarks of the Harwoods brand – transparency, trust and customer-first service – to the fore.

As a family-owned business, Harwoods Group has built a reputation for delivering exceptional service and customer care. Harwoods Assured is a natural extension of this legacy, elevating the used car market by offering vehicles that meet the highest standards of quality, reliability, and performance.

"Harwoods has always been about trust, quality, and service. With Harwoods Assured, we are extending those values to the premium used car market," said Archie Harwood, CEO of Harwoods Group. "We want every customer to feel the same level of confidence buying a used car from us as they would with a brand-new vehicle."

Every vehicle in the Harwoods Assured programme undergoes a comprehensive 100-point mechanical inspection, ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability. Customers benefit from a detailed HPI history check and full service history review, providing complete transparency about each vehicle's background. To further enhance customer confidence, the programme includes a 6-month warranty that can be extended for additional peace of mind, complemented by a 14-day money-back guarantee that allows customers to purchase with absolute assurance.

Harwoods Assured offers an extensive selection of trusted global brands such as Volkswagen, BMW, MINI, Nissan, and Honda and is now available at multiple locations across the South Coast, including Chichester and Coulsdon.

Harwoods Assured draws strength from the group's impressive infrastructure, including a dedicated team of over 1,000 experienced professionals across state-of-the-art showrooms in Hampshire, Surrey, Sussex, and Kent. As an independent automotive retailer, Harwoods continues to distinguish itself from large corporate dealership groups by offering unrivalled levels of care and personal attention.

The company's commitment extends beyond vehicle sales. With strong local community ties and partnerships with prestigious brands like Goodwood Estates, South Lodge Hotel, and Cowdray Estate, Harwoods is a trusted institution.

Customers can explore the full Harwoods Assured range, reserve vehicles online, and discover more about the programme at www.harwoods.co.uk/cars/harwoods-assured or by visiting one of Harwoods' dealerships across the South of England.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.