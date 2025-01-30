Kildare Lights up on the Eve of St. Brigid’s Day 1st Feb.

Into Kildare, the County Kildare Tourism Board, illuminated the Hill of Allen this evening to celebrate the eve of St. Brigid’s in.

KILDARE, IRELAND, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PLEASE NOTE VERY STRICT EMBARGO5.00pm Friday 31st of JANUARY 2025Into Kildare, the County Kildare Tourism Board, illuminated the Hill of Allen this evening to celebrate the eve of St. Brigid’s Day. Her home county of Kildare paid tribute to the only female patron saint of Ireland as the historic tower at the top of the Hill of Allen emitted bright lights visible for over 20 miles from 6pm to midnight on January 31st and St. Brigid’s Day, February 1st. The lights can be viewed from across Kildare or online at intokildare.ie.During the lighting ceremony, singer Eimear Quinn performed at the top of the hill singing “the Voice”. Eimear’s voice brought a deeply moving and spiritual quality to the event, amplifying the core themes of hope, unity, and peace. As a renowned Irish vocalist, her performance resonated with the cultural and historical significance of the Hill of Allen and underscored the spirit of community that the Pause for Peace movement seeks to foster.Áine Mangan, CEO of Into Kildare, explained: “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we all experienced a profound sense of isolation—especially during lockdown, when friends and families were unable to meet. As a beacon of hope, we decided to light up Kildare’s highest point, the Hill of Allen. This tradition has continued for several years, and this year we are delighted to welcome Eimear Quinn to perform at the top of the hill, while we shine a spotlight on Kildare and the Pause for Peace movement.“The Hill of Allen and the accompanying imagery have been shared around the world, giving the people of Kildare a wonderful opportunity to extend a message of hope, unity, and peace on the eve of St. Brigid’s Day. Kildare also lit up Cupidstown Hill, home to a vibrant community in Kilteel who also celebrates St. Brigid.”Cathaoirleach of County Kildare Cllr. Kevin Duffy highlighted St. Brigid’s Day as a symbol of brighter days and global peace. Into Kildare also launched the ‘Pause for Peace’ movement, encouraging a global minute of silence at noon on February 1st. The Pause for Peace emblem was also emblazoned on the Hill of Allen to denote the importance of peace in the work that St. Brigid did over 1500 years ago.The Hill of Allen’s illumination is part of St. Brigid’s Day celebrations, featuring cultural and spiritual events locally and internationally, including presentations in London to promote Kildare’s heritage. St. Brigid, Kildare’s patron saint, remains a global symbol of peace and light, encouraging pilgrims to follow in her footsteps.A rolling pause for peace will start at 12 noon 1st February and make its way around the globe.Images will be available the morning of Friday, January 31st from Photocall Ireland.Or alternatively, contact michael@travelmedia.ie.For more information on the Pause for Peace initiative and other St. Brigid’s Day activities, you can visit:For media requests and inquiries, please contact:Áine Manganaine@intokildare.ie+353 86 854 1234Michael Collins+353 86 858 3585michael@travelmedia.ie

