Kildare Calls For a Global Pause For Peace 2025

Children of Kildare form a Brigid's Cross Children with Pause for Peace logo

Pause for a minute of silence and reflection at midday on February 1st, St. Brigid’s Day.

There is massive interest in Brigid from a cultural, spiritual, and historical point of view. She isn’t solely a religious figure but is synonymous as a peacemaker.” — Áine Mangan

KILDARE, IRELAND, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Into Kildare and Solas Bhríde are once again coming together to ask people across the globe to pause for a minute of silence and reflection at midday on February 1st, St. Brigid ’s day.Into Kildare is the official tourism body for County Kildare, offering a gateway to the heart of the Emerald Isle. Together with Fáilte Ireland and their many members, they are responsible for the promotion of all things happening in Kildare, including the Pause for Peace The initiative was first launched in 2023 alongside the beginning of a new national holiday, honouring Ireland’s only female patron saint. The purpose of the pause is to offer a collective stance against warfare and the use of arms worldwide.Kildare, and Ireland as a whole, will take part in this initiative that has received continuous growing support both domestically and internationally. It has also enjoyed the support of the Kildare Local Authority, numerous Irish embassies and consulates, members of both Dáil Éireann and Seanad Éireann, as well as President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, who, speaking on the Pause for Peace Movement said:“Your efforts to bring together communities from across the globe in the name of Naomh Bríd (St. Brigid) is truly admirable. Mar Uachtarán na hÉireann (President of Ireland) may I thank you for this initiative which constitutes a form of active global citizenship at its best.”Áine Mangan, CEO IntoKildare - County Kildare Tourism Board said the bank holiday is an opportunity for the Irish public to follow in the footsteps of St. Brigid, one of Ireland's three patron saints."There is massive interest in Brigid from a cultural, spiritual, and historical point of view. She isn’t solely a religious figure but is synonymous as a peacemaker and was in fact the first real climate activist as she was a protector and a custodian of the natural world," Mangan said in a statement.For more information on the Pause for Peace initiative, you can visit:For media requests and inquiries, please contact:Áine Manganinfo@intokildare.ie+353 86 854 1234Michael Collins+353 86 858 3585michael@travelmedia.ie

