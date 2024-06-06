Submit Release
Anilana Properties Board Uncovers Unauthorized Land Sale

Anilana Properties' Board uncovered an unauthorized land sale by its Managing Director, Mr. Asanga Seneviratne, involving Dambulla Hotel and Country Club's land

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anilana Properties recently discovered that its Managing Director, Mr. Asanga Seneviratne, executed an unauthorized sale of land owned by Dambulla Hotel and Country Club (Pvt) Ltd (DHCCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Anilana Hotels and Properties PLC, without the required board approval.

The Board of Directors at Anilana Hotels and Properties PLC expressed their shock and dismay at this development. The board members are surprised that such an act could be carried out by Mr. Seneviratne.

In response to these unauthorized actions, the Board of Anilana will seek legal action against all parties involved.

About Anilana Hotels and Properties PLC

Anilana Properties specializes in the development and management of luxury hotels and resorts. The company aims to deliver exceptional hospitality experiences across its high-end properties located in some of the most picturesque areas of the country.

