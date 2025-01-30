Automotive Airbag Market Predicted to Achieve Significant Growth, growing at a CAGR of 11% from 2024-2030

Automotive Airbag Market Size and Forecasts 2030

Global Automotive Airbag Market to Surge, Driven by Safety Regulations and Rising Vehicle Production. Key Players Innovate for Enhanced Passenger Protection

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key contents of the Global Automotive Airbag Market report include:-- Market size & Forecast segmented by Geography, Position, OEM, and Vehicle Type.- Technology Trends, Challenges, and Emerging Technologies in Motorcycle Camera Market- Upcoming vehicles and projected revenue for airbag suppliers, By OEM- Airbag Failures and Recalls in the Past Few Years- Competitive landscape and market share of leading vendorsIn 2023, Europe accounted for 33% share in the global automotive airbag market followed by US and China having 25% and 22% share respectively In China, US and Europe, all top 10 selling models are equipped with 6 airbags across all variants. The airbag market has witnessed a significant expansion beyond traditional frontal airbags. There's a growing trend towards incorporating a diverse range of airbags in vehicles, including side, curtain, knee, and new upcoming pedestrian airbags. According to the latest market study by Mobility Foresights, the "Global Automotive Airbag Market 2024-2030" is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%.Market Overview:-Key players are focusing on expanding their presence in developing countries like in India players like Toyoda Gosei and Daicel are expanding their manufacturing as well as their technical capacity. OEMs in developed countries like the US and in Europe, tend to provide more airbags per vehicle even without mandatory regulation as customers are aware of crash test ratings. A similar trend will be seen in developing countries during the forecast and hence OEMs throughout the globe will provide more airbags per vehicle. The Global Automotive Airbag market is dominated by major players like Autoliv, ZF Group, Joyson Safety Systems, Toyoda Gosei, and Hyundai Mobis. At present, Swedish-based Autoliv and German-based ZF group are the leading airbag suppliers with a market share of ~47% and ~20% respectively in the airbag market. Inflator suppliers like Daicel Corporation and Nippon Kayaku, have close tie-up with players like Toyoda Gosei to serve OEMs with complete airbag products.Autoliv China and NIO Inc. have signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement. Under the agreement, NIO and Autoliv will develop safety products for electric vehicles and sustainable technologies. The new technologies will include a passenger airbag that deploys from the headliner using an environmentally friendly inflator. Furthermore, they are co-developing a new airbag concept that provides full protection for different seating positions. This allows for better protection, and more freedom to design the interior of the vehicle. It also includes biology-based materials for both airbag cushions and seatbelt webbing. Autoliv has developed yarns, fabrics, and cushions made from 100% recycled polyester for use in airbag production. The completed testing of the new material demonstrates that the airbag cushion provides equal safety functionality to a standard polyester airbag while reducing GHG emissions by approximately 50% at the polymer level. Using this new recycled material is a crucial step toward Autoliv's commitment to reduce emissions across its product range and will contribute to Autoliv's ambition to achieve net-zero GHG emissions across the supply chain by 2040.Download a Sample PDF Copy of this Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)Key Growth Drivers:-1. Increasing safety awareness among consumers is the major factor propelling the automotive airbag market. Also the increasing disposable income is driving consumers to spend more on safety systems2. The rise in the adoption of airbags in heavy-duty commercial vehicles due to rising number of crashes has led vehicle manufacturers to deploy more airbags and vehicle safety systems to enhance occupant safety.3. The imposition of stringent safety regulations on mandating 6 standard airbags on passenger vehicles by various governments such as Europe, US and India is driving the growth of global automotive airbag marketKEY FINDINGS:-1. Hyundai Mobis has incorporated technology that secures the airbag cushion close to the front crash pad, ensuring stable passenger protection even without contact with the windshield. This design meets the high safety standards set by the North American New Car Assessment Program (NCAP).2. Moreover, Hyundai Mobis is focusing on the scalability of airbags for PBVs. They plan to develop and introduce a variety of airbags tailored to diverse interior designs, catering to customer needs with flexible seating arrangements and passenger orientations3. With the rise in SUV sales, there is a corresponding increase in demand for advanced safety features, including airbags. SUVs are generally larger and heavier than sedans, which may lead manufacturers to enhance airbag systems to ensure passenger safety in the event of a collision4. The growth in SUV sales has driven manufacturers to invest in more sophisticated airbag technologies, such as adaptive airbags that can adjust deployment based on the severity of the crash, seat positioning, and weight of occupant.5. The rise of autonomous vehicles is set to significantly impact the automobile airbag market, driving innovation in design, functionality, and integration with other vehicle systems. This trend may lead to market growth and the development of more advanced, versatile airbag technologies tailored to the unique needs of autonomous vehicles.6. ZF Group leads in overall revenue as a company across industries, but Autoliv dominates the airbag market. Toyoda Gosei and Daicel show strong growth, with Daicel demonstrating the highest operating profit margin.7. Sales revenue of the automobile airbag inflator (gas-generation devices) and other mobility businesses increased due to an increase in sales volume as automobile production recovered by resolving of semiconductor shortage compared with the previous fiscal year.8. Consequently, overall segment sales came to ¥95,574 million($610 Million) (up 13.8% year-on-year). Operating income amounted to ¥2,991 million ($19 million) (up 478.5% year-on-year) due to increased sales volume.9. Top selling models in the US are Ford F-series, Chevrolet Silverado, Ram Pickup, and Toyota RAV4, among which only Ram Pickup offers 6 airbags others offer 8 or more airbags per vehicle10. Passenger vehicles will be the driving factor for the Airbag market in Europe as the average installed airbag per vehicle will reach 8“In the automotive safety sector, the surge in autonomous driving technology and the evolution of safety regulations across various countries, coupled with heightened crash test rating standards, fuel a rising demand for innovative products for airbags.Governments across the world such as Europe and India are imposing stringent safety laws mandating airbags on passenger vehicles, which is propelling the growth of the automotive airbag market”.- Karthik HeroorRegional Insights:-North AmericaThe U.S. airbag market is driven by stringent safety regulations and high per-vehicle spending on passive safety systems, with passenger vehicles leading growth as airbag installations increase. The U.S. airbag market growth will be driven by suppliers focusing on new airbag positions and improved technologies, as the number of airbags in vehicles approaches saturation.EuropeEurope's airbag market growth mirrors the U.S., driven by stringent safety regulations and consumer protection programs like Euro NCAP, with passenger vehicles leading the increase in airbag installations. Europe's airbag market growth will be driven by suppliers innovating with new airbag positions and improved technologies, as the market approaches saturation in terms of airbags per vehicle.Asia-Pacific Region:The Asia Pacific airbag market is set for substantial growth, driven by the automotive industry's global ambitions and a shift towards advanced passive safety systems, particularly in passenger vehicles. Growth is fueled by increasing safety features in top-selling models and the automotive industry's global ambitions, with potential for significant expansion in compact cars.Browse Full Report Along With Facts and Figures​Market Challenges:-Stringent safety regulations and compliance requirements vary across regions, increasing development and certification costs for manufacturers. Rising raw material prices, including nylon for airbags and inflator chemicals, impacting overall production costs and profitability. Recalls and quality concerns due to defective inflators or sensor malfunctions, leading to brand reputation risks and financial liabilities.Check the Complete Table of Contents with List of Table and FiguresRecent Launches in the Global Automotive Airbag Market:-- Hyundai Mobis introduced the world's first airbags specifically designed for Purpose Built Vehicles (PBVs). These safety technologies consider the unique characteristics of PBVs, which typically have a spacious interior and versatile design options. With the anticipated commercialization of PBV-based fleet services, the demand for passenger safety technologies in this sector is expected to increase.- ZF LIFETEC rearranges the driver airbag on the steering wheel and creates design freedom. In the event of an accident, the driver airbag deploys from the top side of the steering wheel through the upper steering wheel rim towards the driver. This new installation position of the airbag allows the horizontal spoke, including the hub, to have a seamless, smartphone-like design.- The Bernoulli Airbag is Autoliv´s new patented revolutionary passenger airbag module that can inflate larger airbags more efficiently as well as reduce the development time and cost.Some of the key benefits are self-adaptive with a single-stage inflator, weight reduction, maximizing the efficiency of inflator energy, self-adaptivity helps meet requirements for multiple occupants, seat track positions and reduces exit gas temperatureFuture Outlook:-- The growing popularity of SUVs is driving increased airbag demand, as these vehicles typically feature more airbags and advanced safety technologies, stimulating innovation in the automotive airbag market.- The automotive airbag market for driver airbags is set for significant growth, driven by increasing safety regulations and innovations from major suppliers like Autoliv and ZF. The shift towards mandatory airbag systems in developing countries will lead to a more balanced market distribution by 2030- The driver airbag market is projected to reach 180 million units by 2030, driven by safety regulations, rising material costs, and expanding applications, including potential mandates for school buses in the U.S- The front-passenger airbag market is projected to grow significantly, driven by increasing safety regulations and technological advancements. With an average B2B price expected to surpass $30 by 2030, the focus on enhancing passenger safety will remain paramount, especially as airbags reduce fatalities in frontal crashes- The front passenger airbag market is expected to grow significantly, driven by advancements in safety technology and increasing regulations. Major suppliers like Autoliv and ZF are leading innovations, such as Honda's award-winning design that better manages lateral collision forces, enhancing passenger safety and increasing average prices.- The side airbag market is projected to grow significantly, increasing from 89 million units in 2023 to 161 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 10%. This growth is driven by enhanced safety standards and regulations, particularly in developing countries adopting airbag mandates, which will boost market share and availability in base vehicle variants.​Key Benefits for Stakeholders:-1. Quantitative Market Analysis: This report delivers a quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2024 to 2030 for the Global Automotive Airbag Market, highlighting significant opportunities.2. Driver and Restraint Insights: Detailed insights into key factors driving the market growth, alongside major restraints, help stakeholders understand the impact of various market dynamics.3. Detailed Market Segmentation: An in-depth analysis of market segmentation aids stakeholders in identifying the most lucrative niches.Geographic Revenue Mapping: Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the Global Automotive Airbag Market.4. Market Player Positioning: The report facilitates benchmarking and delivers a clear understanding of the current position of the market players involved.5. Comprehensive Market Outlook: Includes an analysis of regional and Global Automotive Airbag Market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and strategic market growth approaches.Reasons to Purchase:-1. Strategic Decision Support: This report offers valuable data on market forecasts, sector trends, and micro and macro details to support strategic decisions.2. Competitive Strategy Development: Insights into market share and positioning of key market players aid in developing competitive strategies and positioning one's own business effectively.3. Risk Evaluation: Understanding market drivers, restraints, and dynamics helps in assessing potential risks and developing risk mitigation strategies.4. Market Entry and Expansion: Detailed analysis of segmented market growth, geographic trends, and regulatory frameworks assists businesses in planning market entry and expansion strategies.5. Optimal Investment Planning: The report guides stakeholders in identifying regions and sectors ripe for investment, helping optimize investment strategies.6. Regulatory Impact Analysis: Provides a detailed understanding of the regulatory landscape and upcoming changes, which are crucial for compliance and strategic planning.7. The report provides insight into current and future potential applications, which help the stakeholder to collaborate with certain players across industriesRequest Sample of this Research ReportCOMPANY PROFILES:-AutolivZF GroupHyundai MobisToyoda GoseiJoyson Safety SystemsDaicel CorporationNihon Plast CoDensoNippon KayakuAshimori IndustryWonder Auto GroupTHIS REPORT WILL ANSWER FOLLOWING QUESTIONS:- Global Automotive Airbag Market size and forecast, By Geography, Position, OEM and Vehicle Type.- Competitive landscape and market share of Top Players- Key drivers and restraints shaping the growth of the Global Automotive Airbag Market- Technology trends and related opportunities for Global Automotive Airbag Market Manufacturers and suppliers- Unmet Needs And Market Opportunity For Suppliers​- The potential entry barriers and risks for new players entering the Global Automotive Airbag MarketRelated Reports:-About Mobility Foresights:We are a Market Research firm specializing in mobility domain(s). About Mobility Foresights:
We are a Market Research firm specializing in mobility domain(s). Our zone of research entails Automotive, Semiconductor, Chemical and Materials, Aerospace, marine, locomotive, logistics, and construction & agricultural equipment. We deal in syndicated research, custom research and consumer research for all the aforementioned domains.

