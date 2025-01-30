Motorcycle Camera Market Predicted to Achieve Significant Growth, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024-2030

Motorcycle Camera Market Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

Demand surges for action cams & dashcams, boosting safety and adventure recording. Tech advancements, and rising road incidents fuel market expansion

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key contents of the Global Motorcycle Camera Market report include:-1. Market size & Forecast segmented by Geography, Resolution, Type and Mounting Location.2. Technology trends, Challenges, and Emerging Technologies in Motorcycle Camera Market 3. Yearly expected units and projected revenue for Motorcycle Camera supplier, By OEM4. E-commerce sales in Motorcycle Camera5. Competitive landscape and market share of leading vendorsThe increasing emphasis on road safety and security has led to a surge in demand for motorcycle cameras. These devices help in accident documentation, evidence collection, and enhancing rider safety. The growing focus on improvements in resolution, range and size of the camera, the market is on a roll, driven by rising safety awareness, technological advancements, and the popularity of social media and vlogging. According to the latest market study by Mobility Foresights, the "Global Motorcycle Camera Market 2024-2030" is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.Market Overview:-The integration of advanced features such as GPS, high-definition video recording, night vision, and connectivity with mobile apps is driving market growth. Innovations in camera technology and decreasing costs are making these devices more accessible.Features like heads-up displays, voice commands, and real-time performance monitoring are becoming more common. Helmets are being paired with companion apps or software platforms that provide additional functionalities like crash detection, emergency alerts, and performance analytics. Collaboration with established helmet brands to integrate tech-enabled features into their premium products, expanding the market reach and technology adoption. The Major players in the market are Go Pro, DJI and out Insta 360 of which Go Pro is at the top with 12%, DJI with 10% at second and third position Insta 360 with 7% market shares.The demand for high-resolution video is on the rise, with 4K cameras becoming the go-to option for both everyday users and professionals. Manufacturers need to focus on improving their 4K cameras, especially making them more durable and enhancing storage options.Helmet-mounted cameras will stay popular as riders look for hands-free and immersive recording experiences. Companies should innovate by designing lighter and more streamlined cameras with better stabilization.Smart features like instant cloud backups, social media links, and AI-powered editing are becoming crucial. Brands should integrate these connectivity options to make their products fit seamlessly into the broader smart device world.In price-sensitive markets, there’s a steady need for affordable cameras with basic features. Manufacturers should keep offering budget-friendly models that still deliver on essential functions.With more people creating content for social media, cameras with vlogging-friendly features like front-facing screens and live-streaming options will see more demand. Companies should adapt their products to meet the needs of motovloggers and influencers.Download a Sample PDF Copy of this Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)Key Growth Drivers:-1. With a growing emphasis on road safety, riders are increasingly adopting motorcycle cameras as a tool for accident prevention and evidence gathering. These cameras provide crucial footage that can be used in insurance claims and legal disputes, making them an essential accessory for safety-conscious riders.2. The growing popularity of moto-vlogging, where riders share their experiences on social media, has significantly increased the demand for motorcycle cameras. Content creators need high-quality, reliable cameras, driving market growth as more riders seek advanced features like high-definition video and easy connectivity.3. Technological advancements, such as 4K resolution, HDR, and improved low-light performance, have greatly enhanced motorcycle cameras, making them more appealing to consumers seeking high-quality footage. Additionally, the development of compact, durable, and weather-resistant designs has increased their practicality and reliability, broadening their appeal for everyday use.KEY FINDINGS:-1. In 2023, 45% of survey respondents considered safety and accident documentation as their primary reason for purchasing a motorcycle camera.The rise of motovlogging (motorcycle vlogging) has significantly driven the adoption of motorcycle cameras, particularly helmet-mounted ones. This trend is especially prevalent among younger riders.2. Platforms like YouTube and Instagram have seen a 30% increase in motovlog content over the past two years, according to 2023 data from Google Trends.3. The introduction of 4K resolution cameras has been a major growth driver, with industry experts noting that high-resolution footage is becoming a standard expectation among consumers.4. GoPro's HERO10 model, which offers 5.3K video resolution, saw a 20% increase in sales in 2023 compared to previous models, reflecting the market's preference for higher video quality.5. Helmet-mounted cameras are preferred by 60% of motorcycle camera users, as they provide a rider's perspective, enhancing the immersive experience for viewers.6. Emerging markets, particularly in Asia (excluding China), are seeing rapid growth in motorcycle camera adoption, driven by increased motorcycle usage and affordability of cameras.7. In India, the motorcycle camera market grew by 25% in 2023, with helmet-mounted cameras being the most popular due to their use in vlogging and for safety purposes.8. Stakeholders note that consumers are increasingly demanding versatile mounting options, such as cameras that can be mounted on helmets, handlebars, or the rear of the motorcycle.9. Regulatory changes, such as mandatory camera usage for commercial motorcyclists in some regions, are expected to drive further growth in the market.10. In 2023, several cities in Europe began exploring regulations requiring delivery riders to use cameras for safety, potentially boosting market demand.“Riders are increasingly looking for tough, weather-resistant cameras that can handle rough conditions. Manufacturers should focus on building more rugged options for adventure seekers and long-distance travelers. As safety regulations change, particularly in stricter markets, there could be a chance to promote cameras that meet new standards. Companies should keep up with these regulatory trends and develop products that not only comply but offer extra safety features.” - Karthik HeroorRegional Insights:-North America:Major established action camera brands like Go Pro and DJI have a strong presence in the U.S. motorcycle camera market. Motorcycle camera specialists like Drift Innovation and YI Technologies are also gaining traction with features specifically designed for motorcycle use.Around 40% of the cameras sold in the USA are 4K, with this segment expected to grow steadily due to demand for high-quality footage.Europe:Europe’s scenic landscapes and popular motorcycle routes, like the Alps and the Amalfi Coast, drive demand for high-quality action cameras among touring riders, contributing significantly to market growth. Countries like Germany and the UK see higher adoption rates for motorcycle cameras due to stringent safety standards and a strong emphasis on road safety documentation.Asia-Pacific Region:Domestic brands such as Xiaomi and Viofo have a strong foothold in the Chinese market, offering competitively priced models that cater to the mass market, while still delivering on essential features like 4K resolution and stabilization. The budget segment will continue to dominate due to affordability, especially among younger and more price-sensitive consumers. Taiwan is leading the way for Asia Ex China, with penetration across all 2 wheeler types unlike other countries with limited penetration.Browse Full Report Along With Facts and Figures​Market Challenges:-Manufacturers should partner with helmet makers to integrate cameras directly into helmet designs, offering a streamlined and safer riding experience. This approach would eliminate the need for separate mounts, improve recording angles, and enhance convenience with built-in stabilization and connectivity features, making it a more appealing option for riders.Check the Complete Table of Contents with List of Table and FiguresRecent Launches in the Global Motorcycle Camera Market:-Global Eagle has launched there Global Eagle X9 Pro is a 2k front & rear dash camera with Sony STARVIS Technology. It is specifically designed for motorcycle applications and can be fitted to any motorcycle. It also has high quality Class 10 128Gb memory card.Insta360 introduced Insta360 X4. It has 8K 360° video, alongside higher frame rates like 5.7K60fps. the X4 features a durable, compact form factor that's easy to carry and use, and can be mounted in a variety of places on a motorcycle. The camera is also waterproof to 33ft right out of the box, built to resist splashes or dust effortlessly while on the road.The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 has officially launched. This compact, gimbal-stabilized video camera emerges as a strong contender for the title of best vlogging camera, offering significant value for budget-conscious users. Its combination of advanced stabilization and high-quality video capabilities positions it as a top choice for both vloggers and those seeking an affordable yet powerful video camera solution.Future Outlook:-The action camera market will see strong growth, led by demand for 4K helmet-mounted cameras among adventurers and content creators. GoPro, DJI, and Insta360 will maintain dominance, while emerging brands focus on affordability and innovation, driving further market expansion.The future may see more integration with smart helmets, where cameras are seamlessly built into the helmet design, offering a streamlined user experience with enhanced safety features like crash detection.The market for aftermarket accessories, such as chin mounts, extended batteries, and lens protectors, is growing alongside helmet-mounted cameras. These accessories allow users to enhance their camera setups for specific needs.Key players in the bike-mounted camera market include Garmin, SJCAM, and Yi Technology, known for offering reliable cameras with features tailored to cycling and motorcycling needs.The bike-mounted camera market is expected to see steady growth as more riders recognize the benefits of capturing their rides. Innovations in AI, integration with smart devices, and increased focus on safety will drive further adoption.Motorcycle dash cameras are set for strong growth, driven by rising safety awareness and the increasing adoption of high-resolution, dual-channel models.​Key Benefits for Stakeholders:-1. Quantitative Market Analysis: This report delivers a quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2024 to 2030 for the Global Motorcycle Camera Market, highlighting significant opportunities.2. Driver and Restraint Insights: Detailed insights into key factors driving the market growth, alongside major restraints, help stakeholders understand the impact of various market dynamics.3. Detailed Market Segmentation: An in-depth analysis of market segmentation aids stakeholders in identifying the most lucrative niches.4. Geographic Revenue Mapping: Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the Global Motorcycle Camera Market.5. Market Player Positioning: The report facilitates benchmarking and delivers a clear understanding of the current position of the market players involved.6. Comprehensive Market Outlook: Includes an analysis of regional and Global Motorcycle Camera Market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and strategic market growth approaches.Reasons to Purchase:-1. Strategic Decision Support: This report offers valuable data on market forecasts, sector trends, and micro and macro details to support strategic decisions.2. Competitive Strategy Development: Insights into market share and positioning of key market players aid in developing competitive strategies and positioning one's own business effectively.3. Risk Evaluation: Understanding market drivers, restraints, and dynamics helps in assessing potential risks and developing risk mitigation strategies.4. Market Entry and Expansion: Detailed analysis of segmented market growth, geographic trends, and regulatory frameworks assists businesses in planning market entry and expansion strategies.5. Optimal Investment Planning: The report guides stakeholders in identifying regions and sectors ripe for investment, helping optimize investment strategies.6. Regulatory Impact Analysis: Provides a detailed understanding of the regulatory landscape and upcoming changes, which are crucial for compliance and strategic planning.7. The report provides insight into current and future potential applications, which help the stakeholder to collaborate with certain players across industriesRequest Sample of this Research ReportCOMPANY PROFILESSonyGarminDJIGoProInsta360SenaYi TechnologySJCAMDrift InnovationTHIS REPORT WILL ANSWER FOLLOWING QUESTIONS:-1. Global Motorcycle Camera Market size and forecast, By Geography, Resolution, Type and Mounting Location.2. Competitive landscape and market share of Top Players3. Key drivers and restraints shaping the growth of the Global Motorcycle Camera Market4. Technology trends and related opportunities for Global Motorcycle Camera Market Manufacturers and suppliers5. Unmet Needs And Market Opportunity For Suppliers​6. The potential entry barriers and risks for new players entering the Global Motorcycle Camera MarketRelated Market Research Reports:-About Mobility Foresights:We are a Market Research firm specializing in mobility domain(s). Our zone of research entails Automotive, Semiconductor, Chemical and Materials, Aerospace, marine, locomotive, logistics, and construction & agricultural equipment. 