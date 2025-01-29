MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, January 20, 2025, to Monday, January 27, 2025

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, January 20, 2025, through Monday, January 27, 2025, MPD detectives and officers recovered 31 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, January 21, 2025

A Ruger Security-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of 15 th Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-009-605

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 600 block of H Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Tey-John Miles, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Prohibited Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-009-800

A Hi-Point C9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Anacostia Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 25-009-948

Wednesday, January 22, 2025

A Ruger 357 .357 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2100 block of Suitland Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 53-year-old Melinda Fendell, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 25-010-081

A Springfield Armory XD Elite 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Savannah Place, Southeast. CCN: 25-010-324

A SAR-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 Langston Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C. and 22-year-old Manijha Chambers, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-010-392

A Taurus PT 92FS 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of Quarles Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Unlawful Entry. CCN: 25-010-396

Thursday, January 23, 2025

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 17 th Street & Constitution Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Edward Ivory Adams, Jr., of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-010-589

A Walther PPK 7.65mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of 24 th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Tatianna Alexis Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Destruction of Property and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 25-010-771

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 23-year-old Deandre Donavan Doherty, of Alexandria, VA, and a 21-year-old Ronnell Paul Anthony Farrington, of Fort Washington, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-010-947

Friday, January 24, 2025

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Robbery while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-011-195

A Glock 31 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Randle Place & Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Rashawde Rico Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-011-238

A Davis Industries DM-22 .22 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 700 block of 51st Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Antonio Sivele Murray, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited. CCN: 25-011-395

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Good Hope Court, Southeast. CCN: 25-011-476

A Taurus G2S 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 25-011-477

Saturday, January 25, 2025

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, a Ruger Prescott AZ .380 caliber handgun, a Heckler & Koch Sidearm USP 9mm caliber handgun, and a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 4300 block of Hawthorne Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-011-741

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4500 block of 19th Place, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 32-year-old Raquan Desean Felder, of Oxon Hill, MD, and 26-year-old Reco Diego Jackson, of Springdale, MD, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Destruction of Property, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Endangerment with a Firearm. CCN: 25-011-791

A Rock Island Armory M-1911 A1 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of 13 th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Dane Hanibal Smith, of Woodbridge, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-011-971

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Seventh Street & R Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Bryan Alan Blake, of Baltimore, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 25-011-985

Sunday, January 26, 2025

An Anderson AM-15 .223 caliber rifle was recovered in the 4800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Rodney Edward Fisher, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Felon in Possession, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-012-023

· A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Albemarle Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 52-year-old Mohammed Said, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-012-291

· A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun, a Beretta APX 9mm caliber handgun, and a Kalashnikov USA K9 9x19 caliber rifle were recovered in the 4000 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Felony Murder and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 25-012-314

· A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1600 block of W Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 28-year-old Mekhi Johnson, of Northeast, D.C., and 22-year-old Kimora Moore, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 25-012-429

A Sprignfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of C Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Keshon Moates, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-012-454

Monday, January 27, 2025

A Sig Sauer XL P-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Eighth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Thomas Cornel Bartley, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Simple Assault, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-013-044

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of Ninth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Paul Lamont Edwards, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited. CCN: 25-012-884

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.

