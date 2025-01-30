OSCE strengthens Albania’s asset recovery efforts

The OSCE Transnational Threats Department and the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities, in co-operation with the OSCE Presence in Albania, organized a workshop on asset recovery and extended confiscation on 28 and 29 January 2025 in Tirana.

The event brought together key institutions involved in asset recovery including the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Special Structure against Corruption and Organized Crime, district prosecutors and judges, the National Bureau of Investigation, the Albanian State Police, and the Agency for the Administration of Seized and Confiscated Assets. The participants engaged in discussions on international good practices and examined case studies.

Strengthening the application of extended confiscation mechanisms ensures that crime does not go unpunished and that the recovery of illegal assets is effective, while extended confiscation is a powerful mechanism in disrupting criminal activity as it allows authorities to confiscate assets beyond those that are direct proceeds of crime.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Michel Tarran, Head of the OSCE Presence in Albania emphasized the critical role of asset recovery in combating organized crime and corruption. “Through this workshop, we aim to foster a deeper understanding of extended confiscation and asset recovery processes, strengthen institutional collaboration and provide participants with practical tools to enhance their efforts in combating transnational organized crime,” he said.

Prosecutor General Olsian Çela highlighted that support to the asset recovery efforts in Albania is a further step in the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding and Co-operation signed between his Office and the OSCE.

The workshop was conducted as part of the OSCE extra-budgetary project “Strengthening Asset Recovery Efforts in the OSCE Region,” funded by Austria, Germany, Italy and the United States of America.