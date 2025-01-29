Senate Bill 136 Printer's Number 136

PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - a person's ability to perform routine daily tasks or self-care.

"Deteriorating physical or mental health." A loss of

mobility in the limbs or body, an inability to walk without

assistance, incontinence, forgetfulness or disorientation, an

inability to perform routine daily tasks or self-care without

assistance or supervision or a similar health issue.

"Serious functional or cognitive impairment." A c ondition

that is persistent or permanent and limits the incarcerated

individual's ability to reason, perceive, comprehend or

communicate. The term includes, but is not limited to,

intellectual disability, mental illness, dementia or brain

damage from injury or stroke.

"Substantially diminished." The incarcerated individual is

unable or only partially able to perform one or more essential

daily tasks or self-care without partial or total assistance or

supervision.

"T erminal illness." A disease or condition with an end-of-

life trajectory, with or without a specific prognosis of life

expectancy. The term includes metastatic solid-tumor cancer,

amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, en d-stage organ disease, advanced

dementia or a similar disease or condition.

§ 6145. Medical parole due to public or disaster emergency

related to health or contagious disease outbreak.

If a public or disaster emergency related to health is

declared or a contagious disease outbreak occurs in a department

facility which the facility is unable to contain or from which

the facility cannot protect vulnerable individuals, the board

may grant medical parole to an incarcerated individual who, due

to the individual's age or underlying health conditions, is at

risk of serious complications or death should the individual

