Senate Bill 136 Printer's Number 136
PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - a person's ability to perform routine daily tasks or self-care.
"Deteriorating physical or mental health." A loss of
mobility in the limbs or body, an inability to walk without
assistance, incontinence, forgetfulness or disorientation, an
inability to perform routine daily tasks or self-care without
assistance or supervision or a similar health issue.
"Serious functional or cognitive impairment." A c ondition
that is persistent or permanent and limits the incarcerated
individual's ability to reason, perceive, comprehend or
communicate. The term includes, but is not limited to,
intellectual disability, mental illness, dementia or brain
damage from injury or stroke.
"Substantially diminished." The incarcerated individual is
unable or only partially able to perform one or more essential
daily tasks or self-care without partial or total assistance or
supervision.
"T erminal illness." A disease or condition with an end-of-
life trajectory, with or without a specific prognosis of life
expectancy. The term includes metastatic solid-tumor cancer,
amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, en d-stage organ disease, advanced
dementia or a similar disease or condition.
§ 6145. Medical parole due to public or disaster emergency
related to health or contagious disease outbreak.
If a public or disaster emergency related to health is
declared or a contagious disease outbreak occurs in a department
facility which the facility is unable to contain or from which
the facility cannot protect vulnerable individuals, the board
may grant medical parole to an incarcerated individual who, due
to the individual's age or underlying health conditions, is at
risk of serious complications or death should the individual
