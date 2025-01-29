Senate Bill 190 Printer's Number 140
PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - (ii) As a percentage of the total company profits
realized in the United States that were derived from the
sale of the drug for each of the previous three years.
(4) The aggregate amount of all rebates that the
manufacturer provided to all payers, including insurers and
pharmacy benefit managers, for the sale of the drug within
this Commonwealth for each of the previous three years.
(5) A description of the manufacturer's patient
prescription assistance programs available in the United
States that include a drug under subsection (a), including:
(i) The amount of financial assistance provided for
each of the previous three years.
(ii) The amount of financial assistance provided to
residents of this Commonwealth for each of the previous
three years.
(iii) The average per capita amount of assistance to
residents of this Commonwealth and the drugs for which
assistance was provided for each of the previous three
years.
(iv) The eligibility and benefit structure of the
patient prescription assistance programs, including
coupons.
(6) Payments or financial incentives, direct or
indirect, to hospitals, health care providers or physicians
located in this Commonwealth attributable to a drug under
subsection (a), including speaking fees, dinners, research,
consulting, charitable donations, grants or other incentives,
discounts or rebates for each of the previous three years.
(c) Filing deadlines.--
(1) For a drug described under subsection (a)(1),
