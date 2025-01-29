Senate Bill 201 Printer's Number 133

PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - Affairs] Community and Economic Development, Secretary of

Environmental Protection, Secretary of Transportation, Secretary

of Agriculture, Secretary of [Public Welfare] Human Services,

Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, Chairman of the

Public Utility Commission, State Fire Commissioner, Speaker of

the House of Representatives, President pro tempore of the

Senate, Minority Leader of the Senate and Minority Leader of the

House of Representatives. The Speaker of the House of

Representatives, President pro tempore of the Senate, Minority

Leader of the Senate and Minority Leader of the House of

Representatives may authorize a member of their respective

Houses of the General Assembly to serve in their stead. The

Governor may authorize up to two representatives of business and

industry, up to two representatives of labor, up to two public

members at large and one representative respectively of the

Pennsylvania State Association of County Commissioners, the

Pennsylvania State Association of Township Commissioners, the

Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors, the

Pennsylvania League of Cities and the Pennsylvania State

Association of Boroughs to be nonvoting members of the council.

The Governor may designate a member to serve as chairman. Five

members shall constitute a quorum.

* * *

(e) State director.--To supervise the work and activities

comprising the State Civil Defense and Disaster Program, the

Governor shall appoint, subject to the consent of a majority of

the members elected to the Senate, an individual to act, on a

full-time basis, as director of the agency. The director shall

perform all such fiscal, planning, administrative, operational

and other duties as may be assigned to him by the council and

