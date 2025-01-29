Senate Bill 210 Printer's Number 150
PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - causes bodily injury to an operator while in the performance
of the operator's duty.
(3) Attempts to interfere or intentionally, knowingly or
recklessly interferes with an operator while in the
performance of the operator's duty that results in serious
bodily injury or death of another person.
(4) Attempts to interfere or intentionally, knowingly or
recklessly interferes with an operator while in the
performance of the operator's duty that results in bodily
injury of another person.
(5) Attempts by physical menace to put an operator,
while in the performance of the operator's duty, in fear of
imminent serious bodily injury or death.
(b) Penalties.--
(1) A person convicted of a violation of subsection (a)
(1) or (3) commits a felony of the first degree.
(2) A person convicted of a violation of subsection (a)
(2), (4) or (5) commits a felony of the third degree.
(c) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Operator." A driver, conductor, operations staff or
engineer on board the public transit vehicle.
"Public transit vehicle." A bus, mass transit vehicle,
commuter rail passenger transportation, as that term is defined
under 49 U.S.C. § 24102 (relating to definitions), incline,
light rail, monorail, railroad passenger car, streetcar, subway,
train, trolley and a similar vehicle or system for the exclusive
use of public transportation.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
