Senate Bill 205 Printer's Number 152

AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in supplemental funding for municipal highway
maintenance, further providing for supplemental funding for
municipal highway maintenance; and, in taxes for highway
maintenance and construction, further providing for
imposition of tax.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 9301(b) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a paragraph to read:
§ 9301. Supplemental funding for municipal highway maintenance.
* * *
(b) County allocation supplement.--Commencing July 1, 2014,
the amount of $5,000,000 is appropriated out of the Motor
License Fund to counties annually. The following shall apply:
* * *
(3) In addition to any other use authorized by law for
money distributed under this subsection, a county may use the
money for construction and maintenance of bridges owned by
municipalities in the county.
