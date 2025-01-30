Research advances in the Foundation Industries: TransFIRe final report

The UK’s foundation industries contribute around 10% of the country’s CO 2 emissions. The TransFIRe project has identified energy savings of up to 20% in the sector and has found that best practices could reduce CO 2 emissions by up to 25%. Work conducted by the TransFIRe team and collaborators has already led to the diversion of 10 000 tonnes of waste from landfill in a three-year timeframe.

The report covers four key areas:

Equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) in the foundation industries

Energy and resource use

Waste and upcycling

Working with communities

The report highlights, among other things, new tools for improving sustainability; co-designed business models; practical guidance on EDI strategies and other initiatives to develop the sector. The project participants and researchers have established a strong foundation for continued innovation and collaboration in the transition to a sustainable future.

SEI York researchers Steve Cinderby and Jean McKendree contributed to multiple chapters in the report, from their analysis of container glass reuse to exploring system-level policy approaches to decarbonizing the UK’s foundation industries.