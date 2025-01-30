Red Piranha 2025 Threat Intelligence and Ransomware Report: Anticipate, Adapt, Act!

Red Piranha 2025 Threat Intelligence and Ransomware Report

Red Piranha, Australia's leading cybersecurity provider, reveals disturbing global ransomware trends and offers strategies to combat these threats.

Our 2025 Report reaffirms our commitment to proactive cybersecurity planning, offering businesses the insights needed to navigate the challenges ahead.” — Adam Bennett, CEO, Red Piranha

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The year 2024 marked a major shift in the global cyber threat landscape. Ransomware attacks not only surged in volume but also evolved in complexity. Threat actors demonstrated remarkable adaptability, employing sophisticated Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) to breach organisational defences.United States alone reported 2,561 ransomware incidents in 2024, more than any other country. With critical infrastructure, financial institutions, and healthcare systems heavily dependent on technology, the U.S. remains a prime target for ransomware attacks.Unlike generic industry forecasts, this report provides comprehensive threat intelligence from 2024, offering actionable insights into:a) Critical vulnerabilities exploited by ransomware operators.b) Emerging TTPs of advanced threat actors.c) Proactive strategies to mitigate risks and reduce attack surfaces.As a proud member and leading contributor of the global Cyber Threat Alliance, Red Piranha delivers world-class Cyber Threat Intelligence and Analysis. Our team of experts has meticulously monitored and analysed approximately 80 million security events, uncovering critical vulnerabilities, identifying threats, and tracking the tactics and movements of ransomware groups.Are businesses still vulnerable despite the increasing use of multiple-point solutions?Today’s businesses need a comprehensive solution that offers advanced detection and monitoring capabilities to identify threats at an early stage.The Crystal Eye Threat Detection, Investigation, and Response (TDIR) platform empowers businesses with advanced detection capabilities, fully integrated and contextualised cyber threat intelligence, and rapid response while also reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO).About Red PiranhaRed Piranha is Australia’s leading developer of advanced cybersecurity solutions, delivering world-class products and services designed to protect organisations from evolving cyber threats. With a commitment to innovation and expertise, Red Piranha is at the forefront of cybersecurity, ensuring businesses worldwide can operate securely.

