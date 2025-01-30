Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi conducts visits to Gauteng courts, 31 Jan

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, will conduct visits to courts in the Gauteng Province on Friday, 31 January 2025.

The visit forms part of government’s effort to increase access to Justice for all through enhancement of service delivery, promotion of fairness and justice and improving the effectiveness of the administration of justice.

These visits will provide the Minister with critical insights into the operational performance of the courts and the challenges they encounter.

The engagements will also create opportunities for direct interaction with stakeholders, court officials, and members of the public.

This initiative underscores the Department’s commitment to delivering accessible, efficient, and equitable justice services.

The Minister will be accompanied by Deputy Minister, Andries Nel, along with senior management of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Visit to Johannesburg Master's Office

Time: 07h30 (media to arrive at 7h00)

Venue: Johannesburg Master’s Office, No 66 Marshall Street, corner Pixley ka Isaka Seme Street, Hollard Building, Johannesburg

Visit to Kempton Park Magistrates' Court

Time: 12h00

Venue: Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court, 17 Monument Road, Kempton Park, 1620

Visit to Tembisa Magistrates' Court

Time: 14h00

Venue: Tembisa Magistrates’ Court, 244 Gqagqa Section, Tembisa, 1632

A doorstop media briefing will take place at the conclusion of the Tembisa Magistrates’ Court visit.

Media confirmations: Steve Mahlangu: 071 971 0149 | StMahlangu@justice.gov.za

Media enquiries:

Terrence Manase Spokesperson: Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development

Cell: 082 338 6707

