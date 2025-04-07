Minister Senzo Mchunu: Media briefing on sexual assault of minor

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS AND INTRODUCTION

Today’s media briefing is to update the nation, media and everybody concerned about the latest turn of events around a very young child from Matatiele.

The matter is sensitive and accordingly, we handle and deal with it with great sensitivity.

When the matter first came to our attention earlier this year, we sent a Warrant Officer to investigate the matter, interact with the complainant and the Investigating Officer, whilst looking at other related matters.

In the initial report we received from the Warrant Officer, we came to learn that the incident occurred in October last year, and a case was formally opened on the 16th of October 2024, following medical examination of the minor and session with a social worker. Based on what was contained in the docket at that time, the Senior State Prosecutor declined to prosecute, citing insufficient evidence as the reason; this was in November 2024.

From the report provided by the Warrant Officer, we concluded that the matter had elements of complexity, which were proving to be a challenge. One of the reasons for saying this is that the matter had firstly been handled by an Investigating Officer stationed at the Matatiele Police station, then was transferred to a Brigadier at the Provincial Office before being assigned to the current Investigating Officer – the docket could have been better prepared. We then realised that we needed to reinforce the team and have a dedicated officer on the matter.

After the handling of the matter by the various offices, one critical aspect which has continued to present a serious challenge is the matter around DNA. DNA testing was done on the victim as per procedure and the outcome was that no foreign DNA had been found. Three persons of interest have since emerged and further DNA testing is underway.

As a means of ensuring that the investigation is handled with the necessary expertise and care, the National Commissioner deployed Major-General Lekhele, the Head of the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS), to lead the team addressing this case, assisted by two Colonels specialising in forensic social work, in addition to the Investigating Officer.

What has since become clear from all the information was the following: the investigation generally followed the correct processes with challenges present. A thorough investigation is now fully underway, and I can assure you that we are consulting with all relevant role players to ensure that every aspect of this matter is examined carefully and comprehensively.

Ladies and gentlemen, the track record of our Family Violence, Child Protection (FCS) Unit remains commendable with more than 35 500 GBVF suspects arrested in the last two years. During the same period, 4500 accused were convicted to time in prison for GBVF related crimes and notably, 660 of them were sentenced to life in prison. This indeed, must illustrate the seriousness at which the SAPS treats victims of GBVF related crimes especially those involving young children.

It is also worth noting that this past week alone, 259 rape suspects were arrested, the majority of them, 95 of these arrests were made in KZN. This week we have also welcomed the arrest of a 58-year-old male. Educator on Monday afternoon, 31 March 2025 for an alleged rape incident of a 13-year-old female learner in the Capricorn District of Limpopo. The Educator has appeared before Mankweng Magistrates Court and is facing a charge of rape.

In another rape of a minor, a 79-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, 30 March 2025, at Cottondale Trust in Acornhoek after allegations that he raped a 14-year-old girl.

We understand the pain and anger that this incident has caused, not just for the family, but for the entire nation. This is a matter that transcends individual tragedy, and we acknowledge the deep emotional impact it has had on our communities.

However, I must stress that due to the sensitive nature of this case and the legal processes involved, we cannot disclose further details at this stage. What I can promise, on behalf of the Ministry of Police and the SAPS, is that we are committed to upholding the law and ensuring that justice is served. The full extent of the investigation will be pursued, and no effort will be spared in bringing the responsible parties to account. We do welcome the support from various sister departments and we call for a streamlined approach in respect of what is communicated.

Moving forward, we are going to focus more attention on the victim in terms of providing the necessary support assessments and rehabilitation. We would want to see a situation where the truth comes out and the perpetrator of this crime is brought to book. We will continue to support the family and the victim through our Employee Health and Wellness unit including any other aspects related to this case. We assure the affected family of our full support and commitment to this case.

To the family and the community of Matatiele, please know that we stand with you. We will continue to support this investigation and ensure that the rights of the child are fully protected. We will come down to Matatiele in the coming weeks to update the family on progress.

Thank you.