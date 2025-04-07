Correctional Services on video allegedly featuring correctional official commenting on rape case of minor
The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is aware of an unauthorized video clip circulating on social media platforms, allegedly featuring a correctional official commenting on the rape case of a minor.
The official, a Chaplain in DCS, was delivering an opening prayer when she commented on the case. Views expressed in the video do not represent those of DCS.
The Department is committed to create safer communities and to strengthen efforts in the fight against violation of children. We want to see all perpetrators of violence against children severely punished.
