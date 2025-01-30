Higher Education and Training on blocked Engineering Studies N1- N3 results of private colleges not accredited by Umalusi

Private colleges offering N1-N3 Engineering Studies programmes are required by law to be accredited by Umalusi. It is important to note that accreditation by the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO) to offer N4-N6 programmes does not automatically imply accreditation by Umalusi.

The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) conducted the November 2024 Engineering Studies N1- N3 examinations from 18 November to 4 December 2024. During this process, some colleges registered for N4-N6 programmes were erroneously allowed to register candidates for the N1-N3, despite not being accredited by Umalusi. At the meeting held on 9 January 2025 to approve the release of results, the Executive Committee of the Umalusi Council resolved to block the release of the results pending the outcome of an investigation by the DHET. A preliminary investigation has since been conducted, and a report with findings was submitted to Umalusi.

To ensure fairness to candidates who are not at fault for the lack of accreditation of their colleges, Umalusi and the DHET are engaging to address the issue. The aim is to facilitate the release of results for candidates who wrote the November 2024 NATED Report 190/191 Engineering Studies N2-N3 examinations at 128 private colleges. The DHET will also engage further with private colleges to ensure compliance with the requirements for registration as examination centres going forward.

Parents and learners are strongly advised to verify whether an institution is accredited to offer specific qualifications before enrolling to avoid similar issues in future.

Media enquiries:

Mr Lucky Masuku

Cell: 082 485 9267

E-mail: Masuku.L@dhet.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates