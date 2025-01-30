Impelsys and Glide Publishing Platform Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Digital Experiences in Media
Impelsys partners with Glide Publishing Platform to enhance CMS solutions, delivering seamless digital experiences, advanced UX, and integrated e-commerce.
The partnership leverages both companies' core strengths to provide a unified platform that will empower businesses to meet their evolving technology demands. Impelsys will utilize Glide’s advanced CMS to improve user experiences (UX) across digital platforms and build user experience solutions. Glide will benefit from Impelsys' expertise in delivering customized consumer applications that seamlessly integrate with modern CMS solutions.
Uday Majithia, Vice President of Solutions and Delivery at Impelsys, said, "Impelsys sees this partnership as a natural extension of our offerings in the media industry. As clients demand CMS solutions that support enhanced user experiences, partnering with Glide allows us to deliver integrated, transformative solutions that drive growth."
“Our partnership with Impelsys creates an expanded digital tooling ecosystem that allows users to create high-quality content rapidly while engaging audiences across digital channels, and brings our combined technical expertise to the publishing and media clients we both serve,” said Glide CEO, Denis Haman.
The collaboration also provides robust integration options, including support for Single Sign-On (SSO), e-commerce functionalities, and advanced analytics. Further, the partnership will enable customers to leverage comprehensive digital marketing strategies, including SEO best practices, content marketing through blogs, and targeted digital campaigns to drive growth and visibility.
About Impelsys
Impelsys is a global technology leader specializing in helping organizations transform into digital-first, data-driven enterprises. Headquartered in New York, with innovation centers in Porto, Portugal, and Medellin, Colombia, and engineering hubs in Bangalore and Mangalore, India, Impelsys supports a growing global clientele. PR and Communications Desk Impelsys Pvt. Ltd
