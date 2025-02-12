Impelsys Launches mon'k Adaptive Learning Platform
Impelsys launches mon’k Adaptive Learning, an AI-driven platform that adapts content delivery to learner progress, creating personalized learning paths.
mon’k Adaptive Learning is a versatile, plug-and-play solution suitable for diverse applications, including corporate training, industry-specific skill development, and compliance-related education. It provides a scalable approach to modern learning challenges, offering cost-efficiency and robust tracking capabilities for organizations.
“mon’k Adaptive Learning represents a practical step toward addressing the diverse needs of today’s learners,” said Uday Majithia, Vice President – Platforms and Solutions, Impelsys. “By using data and AI, we can deliver more effective learning outcomes across industries.”
The platform automatically adjusts content delivery based on learner progress and goals, providing adaptive learning paths that support individualized experiences.
“The goal of mon’k Adaptive Learning is to create a flexible system that supports learners at their own pace while maintaining measurable results,” added Barry Bealer, Vice President, Sales Americas.
mon’k Adaptive Learning is part of the mon’k Suite, which also includes eBooks, Journals, Audio-Video Player, Reader as a Service, and mon’k AI Hub. Together, these offerings create a comprehensive ecosystem to support knowledge and content delivery across industries. For more details, visit www.themonkplatform.com.
About Impelsys
Impelsys is a global technology leader specializing in helping organizations transform into digital-first, data-driven enterprises. Headquartered in New York, with innovation centers in Porto, Portugal, and Bogota, Colombia and engineering hubs in Bangalore and Mangalore, India, Impelsys supports a growing global clientele.
