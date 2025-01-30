Adelaide named as a host city for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027

Release date: 30/01/25

In news welcomed by Rugby Union fans and tourism industry alike, Adelaide will host five matches as part of the Men’s Rugby World Cup Australia 2027.

Revealed by Rugby World Cup today, Adelaide will be one of seven host cities during the six-week nationwide festival of rugby from 1 October until 13 November 2027.

The tournament is anticipated to inject $1.3 billion in direct visitor expenditure across the country and attract more than 250,000 international visitors, while creating 8,700 full-time jobs. It will also help inspire a nation aiming for 200,000 participants to embrace rugby by 2029.

The 52-match tournament will see 792 players across 24 teams compete, including already qualified France, New Zealand, Italy, Ireland, champions South Africa, Scotland, Wales, Fiji, Australia, England, Argentina, and Japan.

The additional 12 teams will qualify for their spot as part of the “Journey to Australia 2027”, which kicks off tomorrow, Friday 31 January, in Europe.

Fans can already register their interest to be the first to know about tickets at www.rugbyworldcup.com/2027.

Ahead of the Rugby World Cup 2027, Rugby Union fans from around the world are set to converge on Adelaide this year for the historic British & Irish Lions match on 12 July. An expected packed-out Adelaide Oval will see The Lions play an invitational side comprised of players from Australia and New Zealand.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

This is another global coup for our state and boosts South Australia’s standing as a major events powerhouse.

We continue to attract some of the biggest sporting events on the planet and build on the significant economic and tourism benefits that follow.

It also shows the next generation what it takes to succeed at the elite level and compete on the world stage.

Attributable to Carl Jones, CEO Rugby SA

Hosting five matches of the Men's Rugby World Cup 2027 in Adelaide is a tremendous opportunity for our city and state.

This event will not only showcase our world-class facilities but also inspire a new generation of rugby players and fans in South Australia.

We're thrilled to be part of this global rugby celebration and look forward to welcoming teams and supporters from around the world to experience our renowned hospitality.

Attributable to Anna Moeller, Australian Hotels Association SA

The announcement of Adelaide hosting five Rugby World Cup matches in 2027 is fantastic news for our hospitality industry.

We anticipate a significant boost in hotel bookings and restaurant patronage during the tournament.

This event, along with the upcoming British & Irish Lions match in July, will provide a welcome injection to our local economy and showcase Adelaide as a premier destination for major sporting events.