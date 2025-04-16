State Government solution to save Wheatfields expansion

Release date: 16/04/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government will fund crucial safety upgrades at the Wheatfields Residential Care redevelopment to ensure the redevelopment and expansion proceeds, providing much needed aged care support in the Freeling area.

Two firewater tanks will be installed as part of the Stage One development works at the site, so the Wheatfields Residential Care facility has a permanent, secure water supply for essential fire protection systems.

Wheatfields is in the process of a major redevelopment, with the assistance of a $25 million grant from the Commonwealth Government.

Stage One of the redevelopment will be competed in the coming months, however due to existing water pressure constraints in the Freeling area, immediate action was required to ensure an alternative fire water supply solution could be designed and constructed.

The Premier established a Taskforce to investigate the issue and determine a solution.

The Taskforce comprised representatives from SA Water, Department for Housing and Urban Development, CFS, local council and Wheatfields management.

The two new fire water tanks will be positioned next to the existing Wheatfields facility.

To minimise disruption to the existing Freeling residents, the State Government will purchase adjoining private land behind the Wheatfields development to act as the new staging and materials storage area during the completion of Stages Two and Three of the redevelopment.

At the conclusion of construction, this property will then be sold.

The State Government has budgeted $1.5 million in this financial year to fund the procurement and installation of the required firewater tanks, pipes and pumps, with some of that to be recouped when the new staging area is sold.

It is intended that 29 residents from the old accommodation would be moved to the newly constructed premises as soon as possible after completion. This will enable the builders to commence demolition and construction of Stage Two works.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

As a State Government, we couldn’t sit back and have a new aged care facility sit empty.

Now, thanks to the efforts of the Government, work will begin on essential safety upgrades so that there will be more aged care support in the Freeling area.

Actions are in place to coordinate processes and fast track the installation of the fire safety water tanks that will supply the fire sprinkler system.

This is a demonstration of our commitment to action.

Attributable to Nick Champion

The Premier asked the Department to resolve this situation and they have acted quickly.

This solution will enable the redevelopment and expansion to continue without jeopardising the water supply to the existing residents in the Freeling area.

Attributable to Tony Piccolo, Labor Duty Member for Frome

Viable aged care facilities are important in smaller rural communities as they enable farmers and other people living off the land to stay in their communities and remain connected to their communities.

This grant is an example of the Malinauskas addressing an issue which also helps our health system. More aged care beds, means less people staying in our acute beds in hospitals when then is no medical reason to do so.