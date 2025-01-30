Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market Poised for Significant Growth by 2034, Predicts DelveInsight

DelveInsight's Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market Report provides comprehensive insights into the epidemiology and market dynamics across the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Parkinson's Disease Psychosis - Market Insight, Epidemiology, And Market Forecast - 2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Parkinson's Disease Psychosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Parkinson's Disease Psychosis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market Report:

• The Parkinson's Disease Psychosis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• The total diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease in the 7MM were 2,718 thousand in 2023 and are expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.

• In 2023, Japan contributed 258 thousand diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson’s disease, representing approximately 9% of the total diagnosed prevalence across the 7MM.

• Among the 7MM, EU4 and the UK accounted for nearly 353 thousand diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson’s disease psychosis (PDP), with cases expected to rise during the forecast period (2024-2034).

• In EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of PDP with 134 thousand cases in 2023, followed by France and Italy. The UK had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population.

• In Japan, there were approximately 74 thousand diagnosed prevalent cases of PDP in 2023, and these cases are expected to grow at a significant CAGR.

• The total Parkinson’s disease psychosis market size in the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 665 million in 2023 and is expected to grow significantly by 2034.

• In March 2024, Acadia Pharmaceuticals announced that its drug, already approved for treating psychosis in Parkinson’s disease patients, could not beat a placebo in a pivotal schizophrenia study, ending efforts for broader neurological applications.

• In November 2023, Acadia Pharmaceuticals launched a phase 2 trial program assessing ACP-204, an inverse agonist, as a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease psychosis, a condition without FDA-approved medications.

• In October 2024, studies confirmed the safety and tolerability of Nuplazid (pimavanserin) in older or frail adults with psychosis associated with Parkinson’s disease.

• Emerging drugs include ENT-012 and others.

• Key companies in the Parkinson’s disease psychosis treatment market include Sumitomo Pharma America Inc., Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Lundbeck LLC, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Alkahest Inc., Sandoz, Sio Gene Therapies, Axovant Sciences Ltd., and others.

Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Overview

Psychosis is a serious mental health condition characterized by a loss of contact with reality, impacting thoughts and emotions. According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) and the International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision (ICD-10), psychosis appears in various disorders, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder with psychotic features, and Parkinson’s disease.

Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Parkinson's Disease Psychosis epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by:

• Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson’s disease

• Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PDP

• Total Treated Cases of PDP

Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Parkinson's Disease Psychosis market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers Parkinson's Disease Psychosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Therapies and Key Companies

• Crenolanib: Arog Pharmaceuticals

• TAS-116: Taiho Pharmaceutical

• Bezuclastinib (CGT9486/PLX9486): Cogent Biosciences, Inc. / Plexxikon Inc.

Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market Strengths

• The rising number of diagnosed cases of Parkinson's disease globally drives the demand for treatments for Parkinson's disease psychosis (PDP), creating a strong market foundation.

• The approval of Nuplazid (pimavanserin) as the only FDA-approved medication for PDP has established a solid therapeutic base, improving patient outcomes and expanding market potential.

Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market Opportunities

• The growing pipeline of emerging drugs, such as ACP-204 and ENT-012, presents opportunities for more effective and targeted treatments for PDP, addressing unmet medical needs.

• With an aging global population, particularly in the US, Europe, and Japan, there is a significant opportunity to address the increasing incidence of Parkinson’s disease and related psychosis, driving further market growth.

Scope of the Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Companies: Sumitomo Pharma America Inc., Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Lundbeck LLC, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Alkahest Inc., Sandoz, Sio Gene Therapies, Axovant Sciences Ltd., and others.

• Key Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Therapies: ENT-012 and others.

• Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Therapeutic Assessment: Parkinson's Disease Psychosis current marketed and Parkinson's Disease Psychosis emerging therapies

• Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market Dynamics: Parkinson's Disease Psychosis market drivers and Parkinson's Disease Psychosis market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market Access and Reimbursement

