Sydney Based Blog Chicks Commence Series on Computer Security To Help Keep Their Website Visitors Safe

Cyber Security

Australian lifestyle website Blog Chicks confirmed they will commence publishing a series of features on tips for keeping safe against cyber crime.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blog Chicks is an online magazine website on lifestyle matters, travel and fashion for the discerning blog reader on the web. The site also features all things from health, diet, fitness, home & garden matters right through to tips for selecting a chiropractor or home builder. There is something for everyone.During February they will respond to reader enquiries relating to cyber security with expert advice from Computer Repair Group who are specialists at assisting with keeping home and business computers as secure as possible. They are also able to assist secure and recover data in a cyber-attack occurs.Computer Repair Group is one of the leading computer repair service centres in Sydney, Australia. They are a gold certified Microsoft Partner and offer data recovery, software solutions, network setup, onsite installations, fault finding, upgrades and new or replacement parts to all clients they service.Their mobile vans also carry a huge range of new PC’s and peripherals such as switches, modems, routers, printers, laptops, video cards, memory, dvd-roms and much more. They have built a reputation of customer satisfaction through technical excellence and experienced staff.The first feature is on is on tips for avoiding cyber scams and can be viewed here: https://blogchicks.com.au/two-steps-to-help-avoid-digital-cyber-scams/ To learn more about Computer Repair Group and their array of computer services for home and business owners, visit their informative website here: https://www.computerrepairgroup.com.au/ Diane Muller, founder and content editor of Blog Chicks said this in her interview with Eleven Media “The website blog has been experiencing great growth in visitors to the online magazine over recent years. The management team have listened to the feedback survey from website visitors as to the content and experience they seek. The team have seen the importance of also staying at the leading edge of technology to keep in touch with clients the way they expect and to communicate in the best way possible the array of information provided to all visitors to the website.”Learn more about Blog Chicks and their array of lifestyle blogging features via their website here: https://blogchicks.com.au About Blog ChicksBlog Chicks is an online lifestyle magazine and leading Australian online lifestyle magazine site for the discerning reader on the web, on all things from health, fitness, home and garden matters right through to tips for selecting a Family Lawyer or cosmetic dentist. Something for everyone.The blog has been in operation for over 10 years and is committed to meet client needs both in the information they provided readers and technology they use. The leading Australian online lifestyle magazine has a long history of regularly featuring unknown Australian industry sectors and companies.

Legal Disclaimer:

