Area Port of Douglas CBP Officers Foil an Alien Smuggling Attempt

Douglas, Ariz. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Area Port of Douglas uncovered a smuggling attempt involving a 29-year-old female and arrested a man in connection with the failed attempt.

Alien attempting to illegally enter the U.S. found in the vehicle trunk.

The smuggling attempt occurred on January 27, 2025, at approximately 9:20 p.m., when a 56-year-old male U.S. citizen driving a

1997 Dodge Stratus presented himself for inspection to enter the United States at the Area Port of Douglas. During the primary inspection, the 56-year-old driver was fumbling and appeared to be unfamiliar with the vehicle. At the time, a CBP canine enforcement officer (CEO) along with his assigned narcotics detection/concealed human detection dog (NDD/CHDD) were conducting primary operations when the NDD/CHDD alerted to the trunk of the vehicle. The vehicle was referred to secondary for further inspection.

During the secondary inspection, CBP officers noticed the trunk of the vehicle appeared to be abnormally elevated. Upon further examination, officers raised the carpet of the trunk area and discovered a person hidden inside the spare tire well. CBP officers assisted a female out of the compartment. The female, a 29-year-old Mexican citizen, did not possess valid entry documents.

CBP officers work tirelessly, night and day inspecting, assessing (risks/threats) and processing people, vehicles and commodities through our ports of entry. “In this case, our CBP officers noticed unusual behavior at the time of inspection, the officer’s discretion to further inspect led to the foiled smuggling attempt”, said Martin Gomez, Area Port Director for Douglas. We remain committed to upholding and enforcing our U.S. immigration laws along with hundreds of other laws and regulations.

Alien attempting to illegal enter the U.S. is extracted from the vehicle.

CBP officers arrested the man for alleged violation of U.S. immigration law and seized the vehicle. The female was detained and processed accordingly.

Federal law allows officers to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

