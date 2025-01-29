U.S. Pacific Fleet Navy Reserve Public Affairs Summit: Training to be the Strategic Advantage and Enabling Effective Communication in the Indo-Pacific Region

The summit supported Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Navigation Plan 2024, which directs the Navy to be more ready for the possibility of sustained high-end conflict with the People’s Republic of China by 2027.

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, underscored the critical role of public affairs in his approach at the operational level of war – to deny, defend, and dominate. When speaking to the group of professional communicators, Koehler emphasized that effects within the information environment are considered at the start of the planning cycle.

During the training, reserve Sailors received briefings on honing their communications skills to deliver a key strategic advantage in the Pacific. This effort aligns with Chief of Navy Reserve Vice Adm. Nancy Lacore’s strategic guidance for the Reserve Force – to put more ready players on the field as the Navy Reserve integrates with the Navy Total Force to deter, defend and, if necessary, defeat our adversaries.

According to Vice Adm. Lacore, the global security environment demands our urgent preparations and readiness to respond to the call, when needed, by posturing the Reserve Force for warfighting by accelerating the pace of organizational development and strengthening our warfighters to be ready on day one.

Leaders from COMPACFLT, to include Koehler and Rear Adm. Eric Ruttenberg, Reserve deputy COMPACFLT, as well as those from U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) and Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, discussed how public affairs missions within the information environment enable strategic and operational success and reinforced the importance of engaging in truthful communication activities to counter adversaries’ increasing use of misinformation.

Rear Adm. John Robinson, Navy Vice Chief of Information, highlighted the importance of the CNO’s “Project 33” initiative, which prioritizes operational readiness including a key target of fighting from maritime operations centers, or MOCs.

Capt. Rebecca Rebarich, USINDOPACOM director of Public Affairs and Outreach, echoed Koehler’s message on integrating information forces into maritime planning. She stressed the vital role USINDOPACOM places on the information domain, ensuring warfighters are prepared to support fleet operations in the event of a high-intensity conflict with a peer competitor.

With increased tensions and escalating threats in the Indo-Pacific, the U.S. Navy needs to make accurate assessments and share information in real time. For Sailors in public affairs, being warfighting-ready requires a commitment to developing and sustaining world-class public affairs capabilities to support operations across the Indo-Pacific.

“Being able to witness firsthand how reservists contribute to the warfighting effort was certainly a highlight of the training,” said Lt. j.g. Justin Truong, assigned to Navy Public Affairs Support Element West. “It was critical to see how reservists integrate with our active-duty counterparts to provide strategic depth.”

Attendees included many junior public affairs officers and mass communication specialists. The summit gave them a first look at the mobilization training location and requirements.

“Ultimately, our goal was for Sailors to walk away with a renewed confidence that the U.S. Navy, of which they are an integral part of, is capable and ready to address emerging threats in the INDOPACOM region,” said Capt. Christopher Lopez, commanding officer, Reserve COMPACFLT Public Affairs, “and leave with a sense of pride knowing that the reserve public affairs community remains an indispensable part of America’s warfighting Navy.”