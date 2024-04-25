Girls Soccer Network Relaunches Soccerista United for 2024
Nationally Renowned College Soccer Players to Guide and Inspire Girls Soccer Players in Summer Mentorship ProgramLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Girls Soccer Network (GSN) is thrilled to announce the launch of the fourth iteration of Soccerista United, the highly anticipated mentorship program for girls' soccer players, set to kick off in May 2024. Soccerista United aims to empower the next generation of female athletes (Socceristas) by pairing them with elite college soccer player mentors (Squad Captains) from across the nation. The program offers a unique opportunity for young players to receive support, inspiration, and advice not typically covered in soccer practice from top-tier athletes currently competing at the elite college level. Additionally, as a Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) program, Soccerista United ensures that Squad Captains are fairly compensated for guidance and mentorship.
This year’s 11 Squad Captains come from esteemed colleges and universities such as Florida State University, University of North Carolina, Santa Clara University, and more. Notable former mentors include Jenna Nighswonger, a defender for Gotham FC and the USWNT; Ally Sentnor, the No. 1 draft pick in the NWSL; and Sam Cary, an NWSL draftee and Big Ten champion currently playing professionally in Sweden.
Sam Cary, who previously served as a mentor, now leads the Soccerista United program. “Soccerista United is an amazing opportunity to bridge the current generation of elite athletes with the future one. This is something I wish I had when I was younger, and we’re ecstatic to provide it to these girls,” said Cary, Soccerista United Program Director.
“The world of youth soccer can be an incredible environment for girls, but it can also be overwhelming for them and their parents, who don’t always have the answers. Soccerista United was created to give girls an opportunity to get tips, ask questions, and learn from players who have gone through that system and are now on the other side. Our mentors are committed to helping the next generation," added Jen Gruskoff, founder and CEO of GSN. The topics covered include confidence on and off the field, navigating team dynamics, nutrition, college recruitment, and more.
The mentorship program, which runs from May to July, consists of biweekly one-on-one, 30-minute Zoom sessions where Squad Captains meet with Socceristas. Players between the ages of nine and 15 are eligible to sign up for the program. For more information about Soccerista United, visit the Soccerista United webpage.
