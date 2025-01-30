New tool to support industry to deliver climate action

Proponents of large developments, including coal mines, landfills, chemical manufacturers and cement and metal producers, must provide robust and consistent information about their potential greenhouse gas emissions early in the planning process.

Industry and the public have been calling out for clarity and consistency on how climate change is considered in the planning system, and this critical work addresses that. The guide provides greater transparency through the planning assessment processes, by giving clear direction as proponents develop their environmental impact assessments.

It’s designed to result in fewer requests for further information during the planning process, reducing costs and potential delays.

EPA Acting Executive Director of Strategy and Policy Asela Atapattu said these changes will equip government agencies and planning consent authorities with accurate information to support good decision-making.

“The new greenhouse gas assessment requirements have taken into consideration feedback from industry, environmental groups, government agencies, as well as members of our community during consultation last year,” Mr Atapattu said.

“We’ve responded to calls for clearer guidance to inform Environmental Impact Assessments. By incorporating this feedback, we’ve created practical guidance to help proponents meet their responsibilities and support NSW’s 2050 net-zero and interim goals.”

The guide outlines how emissions should be assessed, avoided, and mitigated throughout a project’s life.

Proponents must include the following in their Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs):

Emission projections;

Plans that outline how projects propose to achieve emission reduction goals, including by avoiding or minimising greenhouse gas emissions;

Robust measures for monitoring and reporting emissions.

Mr Atapattu said industry now has the tools to take important action on emissions and contribute to tackling climate change.

“We’re also setting a new benchmark for sustainable development in NSW, ensuring emissions are transparently addressed in the planning system,” he said.

The EPA will use the guide to provide advice on EIAs to consent authorities as part of the planning process.

These stricter information requirements follow extensive public engagement, including with industry and environmental groups. They will be a tool for industries that are heavily reliant on fossil fuels and non-renewable electricity, and which have the potential to release significant quantities of greenhouse gas into the atmosphere.

The guide applies to large-emitting new projects above a specified threshold, which will not capture things like housing developments. The finalised guide and consultation summary report are available at: https://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/climate-change/nsw-guide-for-large-emitters