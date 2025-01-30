Perfuming Intentions Launches Unique Valentine’s Day Experience – Create Your Love Story in Scent

This Valentine’s Day, St. Louis couples can experience a first-of-its-kind romantic adventure

CHESTERFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Valentine’s Day, St. Louis couples can experience a first-of-its-kind romantic adventure. Perfuming Intentions ( http://www.perfumingintentions.com ) will introduce a Couples Perfume Making Workshop, where partners can craft their own signature fragrance while sharing their love story. The workshop will take place on Friday, February 14th, from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM at The Perfuming Intentions Studio, 743 Spirit 40 Park Drive in Chesterfield.Led by Perfuming Intentions founder Shevah Pinkus, this intimate 90-minute workshop will guide couples through an aromatic journey that will transform their relationship’s unique qualities into a personalized scent. According to Pinkus,” Through sensory-rich dialogue prompts, couples will have the opportunity to tell their love story and translate it into aromatic notes.”Pinkus added “It is most often the masculine partner who makes the Valentine’s Day plans. A great Valentine’s date night is often one of the few times each year that a partner can score big points for choosing a unique, romantic and thoughtful experience; this experience hits all three! There has never been anything like this experience in St. Louis” notes Pinkus. “When all the senses are engaged in a profound moment; magical and lovely things happen.”The experience includes:- Expert guidance in fragrance mixing and scent profiling- Exploration of scent families and olfactory wisdom with a professional perfumer- Creation of a custom perfume that captures the couple’s shared story- Personalized labeling with a meaningful or intentional title- Complimentary drinks and chocolate- Take-home bottles of their custom fragrancePackages start at $137 per couple and include all materials, instruction, refreshments, and either two 15ml perfume atomizer bottles or one 30ml bottle of the couple’s custom scent. Spaces are limited. Couples interested in creating their own signature scent can reserve their spot at https://bit.ly/3ClWc8v About Perfuming Intentions:Founded by Shevah Pinkus, Perfuming Intentions ( https://www.perfumingintentions.com ) is St. Louis’ premier custom perfume experience studio, specializing in transforming personal stories into signature scents. Through innovative sensory workshops and guided aromatic journeys, this studio helps individuals, couples and organizations create personalized fragrances that capture their unique narratives and intentions.Located in Chesterfield, MO, Perfuming Intentions is more than a perfumery – it is where aromatherapy, life coaching, and brand-storytelling merge to help clients unlock personal insights and discover deeper understanding through the art of aroma.For more information on Perfuming Intentions, please visit the company’s website at https://www.perfumingintentions.com

