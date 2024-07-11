KIDaccount to Implement Visitor Management System in Santa Rosa, Florida, School District
Under the terms of the agreement, KIDaccount will deploy its Management System (VMS) across all elementary, middle, and high schools in the district.
KIDaccount's complete visitor management solution manages visitors, parents, staff and students. VMS service offerings include an instant national sex offense screening and badge printing, with optional feature add-ons such as multi-campus attendance tracking, student and staff sign in and out, and much more
— Keith Petty, President & CEO
The implementation of KIDaccount's VMS will enhance the safety and security of over 30,000 students and staff members within the Santa Rosa School District. The system is designed to efficiently manage and track visitors, ensuring that only authorized individuals have access to school premises. Additional features of the VMS include real-time visitor logging, instant background checks, and customizable access permissions, all aimed at bolstering school security and providing peace of mind to parents, teachers, and administrators.
Keith Petty, President and CEO of KIDaccount, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership. "We are thrilled to work with the Santa Rosa School District to bring our Visitor Management System and other integrated safety modules to their schools," said Petty. "Our mission is to create a safer and more secure learning environment for students and staff, and we are confident that our safety platform will significantly contribute to achieving this goal."
An official from the Santa Rosa School District also expressed enthusiasm for the new partnership. "The safety and security of our students and staff are our top priorities," said Nadia Colin, Public Information and Family and Community Outreach Officer of the Santa Rosa School District. "By implementing KIDaccount's Visitor Management System, we are taking a significant step forward in enhancing the protective measures across our schools. This system will help us ensure that our campuses remain safe environments conducive to learning."
The roll-out of the Visitor Management System will begin immediately, with full implementation expected to be completed by the start of the upcoming school year. Training sessions for school administrators and staff will be conducted to ensure seamless integration and optimal use of the system.
For more information about KIDaccount and its comprehensive suite of school management solutions, please visit http://www.kidaccount.com
About KIDaccount:
KIDaccount is a leading provider in daily school safety and dismissal security to help schools and districts improve student outcomes, enhance accountability, and streamline school operations. As a completely integrated daily school safety solution, KIDaccount’s seven customizable safety modules enables schools to easily account for every student, staff, and visitor — all day, every day. Prepare, prevent, and reunify seamlessly with KIDaccount’s Emergency Management & Reunification module, setting the standard for daily safety protocols while ensuring schools are well-equipped to handle emergencies effectively. With KIDaccount, schools can achieve a new level of safety assurance, making it the go-to solution for those committed to the well-being of their school community. Driven by a culture of research, development, and customer service, KIDaccount provides schools with the utmost expertise in daily safety and security. For more information on KIDaccount school safety products, please visit the company’s website at www.kidaccount.com or contact KIDaccount at (800) 578-1448 or via email at info@kidaccount.com.
