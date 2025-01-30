KFF: MA insurers made nearly 50 million prior authorization determinations in 2023

An analysis by KFF released Jan. 28 found that Medicare Advantage insurers made nearly 50 million prior authorization determinations in 2023. The finding reflects continued year-over-year increases from 2022 (42 million) and 2021 (37 million) as more people have enrolled in MA. KFF also found that in 2023 there was an average of nearly two prior authorization determinations per MA enrollee.

The analysis found that insurers fully or partially denied 3.2 million prior authorization requests (6.4%) in 2023, a smaller share than 2022 (7.4%). In 2023, 11.7% of denied prior authorization requests were appealed in MA and of those cases, 81.7% were partially or fully overturned.

