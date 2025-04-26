Submit Release
CDC: U.S. measles cases at 884; MMR vaccine ‘essential’ to prevent outbreaks

There have been 884 confirmed cases of measles nationwide so far this year, with cases reported by 29 states, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 11 outbreaks, and 93% of confirmed cases (820 of 884) are outbreak-associated. The vaccination status of 97% of all cases is classified as “unvaccinated or unknown.”

The CDC April 24 released a report that said increasing national and local measles, mumps and rubella vaccination coverage is essential to preventing measles cases and outbreaks. The report also said that cases this year are the second highest in 25 years. A JAMA study also released April 24 found that measles could become endemic again within another 25 years if current childhood vaccination rates remain the same.

