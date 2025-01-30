BEST IN ED PUBLISHES NEW COMPREHENSIVE PROFESSIONAL LEARNING RESOURCE FOR SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS

Best In Ed

School Board Leadership: The Right Way is designed to be a beacon for school board members, expertly guiding them through the governance hurdles.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best in Ed is pleased to announce the launch of " School Board Leadership : The Right Way."This comprehensive resource, written by Laura Zorc , President of Best in Ed, and Dr. Karen Hiltz, Vice President, both former school board members, is now available on Amazon. The new book provides a comprehensive, fact-based resource for all 95,000 school board members across the country. It presents an alternative approach to the often one-sided training offered by state organizations and the National School Boards Association (NSBA).A timely release considering the Trump administration's proposed changes to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education: the book addresses important must-know topics reinforcing the board’s roles and responsibilities, such as onboarding new members, fiduciary duties, and budgeting. Its goal is to empower school board members to lead effectively, emphasizing accountability, transparency, and active engagement while considering their state laws, powers, and authority.In conjunction with the launch of a 43-chapter book, Best in Ed will kick off a weekly YouTube training series that spans 43 weeks, starting in February. Laura Zorc describes the book as a labor of love, drawing from experience serving on a school board and mentoring over 1,000 school board members since 2021.Dr. Karen Hiltz adds that while the book is intended for school board members, it also benefits candidates, parents, and advocates for school choice by clarifying their roles and responsibilities.Laura Zorc and Dr. Karen Hiltz are available for in-person interviews in DC or via telephone. For more details about the initiative, please visit www.BestInEd.org ###Best in Ed is a national grassroots organization dedicated to education leadership and advocacy. Best in Ed's mission is to enhance student achievement across America by cultivating leaders who prioritize academic success, advocate for educational freedom, and empower parents in decision-making.

