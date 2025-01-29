Attorney General Platkin Announces Charges Against Newark Man for Role in Home Invasion and Residential Burglary Ring

TRENTON – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Criminal Justice (DCJ) announced today that a Newark man has been charged in connection with his role in an auto theft and home burglary ring. He is the first person charged by DCJ under a new law that enhances the penalties for home invasions and residential burglaries.

Samir White, 19, of Newark, is charged with home invasion burglary (1st degree), four counts of residential burglary (2nd degree), theft of motor vehicles (2nd degree), receiving a stolen vehicle (2nd degree), conspiracy to receive a stolen vehicle (2nd degree) and resisting arrest by flight (4th degree).

“This defendant is being charged under New Jersey’s new home invasion law, which was enacted to prevent exactly the kind of illegal entry and burglary alleged in this complaint,” Attorney General Platkin said. “New Jerseyans need to be protected from precisely this kind of invasive crime. People have a right to feel safe in their homes, and this law – and our vigorous enforcement of it – will go a long way to making sure they do.”

“Car thieves know they need to have the electronic key fob to a stolen car for it to be worth anything, and they have become more brazen about how they go about getting it,” DCJ Director Theresa Hilton said. “Illegally entering homes in search of key fobs adds another layer of danger and the potential for violence. We are tirelessly working with our law enforcement partners to eliminate the kind of behavior described in this complaint.”

“Our homes are meant to be a sanctuary, not a target for criminals who seek to disrupt our sense of safety,” said Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. “Those who violate that security not only break the law but shatter the peace of mind every family deserves. We remain relentless in our pursuit of justice, working tirelessly to investigate these crimes, hold offenders accountable, and protect the communities we serve.”

White, who was arrested earlier this month, is the first person being prosecuted by DCJ for home invasion burglary, a new classification of burglary established in October 2024. According to records on the Criminal Justice Data Dashboard maintained by the Office of Justice Data, law enforcement agencies across New Jersey had charged 17 individuals with home invasion burglary as of the end of December 2024.

From November 18, 2024, through January 16, 2025, the New Jersey State Police – Motor Vehicle Crimes North Unit investigated members of an auto theft and home burglary ring, including White, that targeted high-end vehicles throughout the states of New Jersey and New York. White and others allegedly used stolen vehicles to travel to target locations throughout Monmouth, Ocean, and Essex counties, where they forced entry into homes using a crowbar, removed expensive items and key fobs to vehicles, then stole the homeowner’s vehicle(s) from the residence. The estimated value of vehicles stolen is approximately $700,000.

The vehicles and residences include:

On November 18, 2024, White and others allegedly stole a 2023 BMW X7 valued at less than $75,000, from Lakewood, Ocean County.

On December 9, 2024, White and others allegedly stole a BMW X3 valued at less than $75,000, stolen from a residence on Boston Boulevard, Sea Girt, Monmouth County.

On December 11, 2024, White and others allegedly entered a residence on River Road, Wall Township, Monmouth County, where they stole $10,000 worth of jewelry, a loaded firearm (Sig Sauer P365XL), purses, a key fob, and a 2020 Porsche 911, valued at more than $75,000.

On December 13, 2024, White and others allegedly used the BMW-X3 stolen on December 9, 2024, in Sea Girt to travel to Bay Head in Ocean County to steal a 2020 Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, valued at more than $75,000. This vehicle was recovered in the Bronx, New York City.

On December 22, 2024, White and others allegedly used various stolen vehicles to travel to Sea Girt in Monmouth County, where they entered residences on Crescent Parkway and Washington Boulevard to obtain key fobs to steal vehicles. A 2025 Range Rover, valued at more than $75,000; and designer clothes and sunglasses were stolen from Crescent Parkway; and a 2020 BMW X3, valued at less than $75,000, was stolen from Washington Boulevard.

On December 22, 2024, White and others forced entry into a home on Midland Avenue in East Orange and removed a key fob and the keys to a 2024 Audi RSQ8.

On January 16, 2025, members of the New Jersey State Police Motor Vehicle Crimes North Unit observed a 2024 BMW X7 that had been reported stolen out of Freehold Borough. The vehicle contained four occupants and was being driven through Tinton Falls. The vehicle was driven to Newark, where the occupants, including White, jumped out and began to run. White was located hiding in a backyard and was arrested. DCJ’s motion to detain White pending trial was granted by the Honorable Jill O’Malley, P.J.S.C. on January 29, 2025. The investigation into the remaining coconspirators is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

First-degree crimes carry a sentence of 10 to 20 years in state prison and a fine of up to $200,000.

Second-degree charges carry a sentence of five to 10 years in state prison and a fine of up to $150,000.

Fourth-degree charges carry a sentence of up to 18 months in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The prosecution is being handled by DCJ Deputy Attorneys General Matthew Bernal and Jaclyn Dowd under the supervision of Deputy Chief Joseph Giordano and Chief Cassandra Montalto of the Major Thefts Bureau.

In addition to the New Jersey State Police, Attorney General Platkin thanked the Wall, Sea Girt, and Bay Head police departments and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office for their parts in the investigation.

Charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

###