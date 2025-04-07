AG Platkin: Four Defendants Sentenced in Connection with Events Surrounding Pittsgrove Shooting of New Jersey State Police Detective

TRENTON — Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) today announced the sentencings of four defendants involved in events that led to the shooting of a New Jersey State Police (NJSP) detective by other individuals at a Salem County mobile home park.

New Jersey Superior Court Judge Russell A. DePersia, presiding at the Salem County Courthouse in Salem, New Jersey, imposed the following sentences on April 1, 2025, on the defendants:

Markese Rogers, 30, of Pittsgrove, New Jersey, was sentenced to five years in New Jersey state prison.

Noel Lazu, 25 of Bridgeton, New Jersey, was sentenced to three years in State Prison.

Imari Lazu, 27, of Bridgeton, was also sentenced to three years in State Prison.

Ashley Acevedo Diaz, 27, of Bridgeton, was sentenced to two years of probation with the special condition that she serve nine months in the county jail.

A fifth defendant, Shakeem Waters, 36, of Bridgeton, is awaiting sentencing on April 11, 2025.

As part of a plea agreement with OPIA, Rogers, Waters, and Noel Lazu each admitted during court hearings in February to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault (3rd degree) while Acevedo Diaz pleaded guilty to riot (3rd degree). Imari Lazu had previously pleaded guilty to witness tampering (2nd degree). The defendants’ admissions were related to criminal conduct surrounding the shooting of NJSP Detective Richard Hershey in 2020 at Pittsgrove’s Harding Woods mobile home park by other individuals.

“Troopers with the New Jersey State Police play a crucial role in maintaining public safety across New Jersey, and we will not allow the public servants who do this essential work to be targeted, attacked, or harmed by criminals,” said Attorney General Platkin. “These defendants took part in serious criminal conduct that resulted in a heroic State Police Detective being shot by other members of the group. Plotting violence against anyone will not be tolerated and will be met with serious consequences.”

“As these sentences reflect, anyone seeking to commit violence in our communities will be prosecuted and held accountable,” said Drew Skinner, Executive Director of the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability.

Based on court documents as well as prior statements and evidence presented in court, on April 25, 2020, Detective Hershey was shot and wounded while investigating a home invasion, in which a woman had been beaten and robbed at Harding Woods, on Harding Highway in Pittsgrove. During the home invasion, five suspects forced entry into a residence where they assaulted the victim and struck her with objects, causing serious injuries. After the assault, the suspects stole the victim’s cell phone and left.

Several hours later, Detective Hershey was at the crime scene conducting witness interviews. According to the investigation, a hostile group of 15 people pulled up in five vehicles at approximately 10:30 p.m., intending to attack a family member of the victim who resided inside the mobile home park. The caravan members had handguns, a knife, and a bottle, and planned to use those deadly weapons in the attack. Noel Lazu coordinated the group, which initially gathered in Bridgeton and eventually traveled to the trailer park where the incident occurred. Acevedo-Diaz was captured on surveillance video in Bridgeton at the gathering location stating that she had a knife. Waters drove one of the vehicles to Harding Woods with Acevedo-Diaz as one of his occupants. Rogers exited his vehicle when the group reached the residence, and Rogers, accompanied by other suspects, confronted Detective Hershey, who identified himself as a law enforcement officer and gave commands in an effort to control the situation. Rogers and the others ignored Detective Hershey’s commands.

Despite identifying himself as a member of the NJSP, individuals at the scene continued to advance toward Detective Hershey, at which point he drew his weapon to defend himself and the witnesses. Tremaine Hadden, 32, Najzeir “Naz” Hutchings, 26, and Kareen “Kai” Warner, 23, all from Bridgeton, opened fire on Detective Hershey. Hadden shot at the detective numerous times from one vehicle, while Hutchings and Warner fired from another vehicle. Testimony from a ballistics expert demonstrated that over a dozen shots were fired at Detective Hershey, including approximately 11 that were fired by Hadden alone.

The detective was struck in the hip and seriously wounded. Several of the bullets struck occupied homes nearby. Despite being critically wounded, the detective returned fire with his service weapon.

Detective Hershey was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden for treatment of his injury. He has since recovered and returned to duty.

Hadden was convicted following a trial on May 30, 2023 and sentenced to 37 years in state prison. Hutchings and Warner pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in May 2023. Hutchings was sentenced to 13 years in prison — eight years for aggravated assault and a consecutive five-year term for unlawful possession of a weapon. Warner was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Erik Daab and Deputy Attorneys General Nicole Wise, Jennifer Davis and Abigail R. Holmes, along with Trial Assistants Nathalie Kurzawa and Maureen Hitchens, and DCJ Media Specialist Erika Neary.

The shooting investigation was conducted by the NJSP’s Major Crime Unit South, Troop “A” Criminal Investigation Office, Crime Scene Investigation Unit and Cold Case Unit, along with the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability and the Division of Criminal Justice. Arrests were made by the New Jersey State Police Fugitive and TEAMS Units. Assistance was provided by the U.S. Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Defense attorneys:

For Acevedo-Diaz: Al Wheeler, Esq.

For Noel Lazu: William Popjoy, Esq.

For Imari Lazu: Andrew Imperiale, Esq.

For Waters: Justin Moore, Esq.

For Rogers: Alfonso Gambone, Esq.

