New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces 4th Quarter 2024 Total Gaming Revenue Results

ATLANTIC CITY —

Casino Net Revenue and Gross Operating Profit:

Based upon filings made with the Division of Gaming Enforcement, the casino licensees reported 4th Quarter 2024 Net Revenue of $768.9 million, reflecting a 1.7% decrease from the same quarter last year. Casino licensees reported 4th Quarter 2024 Gross Operating Profit of $132.5 million, a 10.8% decrease compared to 4th Quarter 2023.

For calendar year 2024, Net Revenue reached $3.31 billion, decreasing 0.5% from the comparable period last year. For 2024, casino licensees reported Gross Operating Profit of $709.1 million, a 9.2% decrease compared to the same period last year.

Important information regarding Net Revenue and Gross Operating Profit related to the Internet gaming and sports wagering business is contained in the footnotes of the Quarterly Financial Report. Valid comparisons cannot be made without using the information contained in the footnotes.

Hotel Occupancy:

The hotel occupancy rate in the casino hotels for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was 65.6%, which is a decrease of 0.9 percentage points compared to the same quarter in 2023. The occupancy rate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was 72.0%, a decrease of 1.0 percentage points from the same period last year.

Click here for the DGE press release for additional information.