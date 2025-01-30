Missing Juvenile Female Recovered, Man Charged with Trafficking

DAVIDSON COUNTY – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking and Missing Persons Units, working alongside detectives with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Special Victims Division and the Department of Children’s Service Human Trafficking Unit, conducted a recovery operation in Nashville on Tuesday, to recover a female juvenile missing from West Tennessee.

When agents discovered that the missing juvenile was posted on sites known to advertise commercial sex acts, they initiated the recovery operation. On January 28th, agents made contact with the juvenile victim and recovered her at a north Nashville hotel. Through the course of that investigation, information was developed about an individual staying in one of the rooms the juvenile was in, and agents executed a search warrant, seizing a handgun and several electronic devices.

As a result of the investigation, detectives arrested Torrance Lamon Cosby (DOB 03/02/1976) and charged him with one count of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act, and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Cosby was booked into the Davidson County Jail on a $90,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.