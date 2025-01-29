New cabinet committee will protect B.C.’s economy from tariff threat

CANADA, January 29 - Premier David Eby is tasking a new cabinet committee with co-ordinating the whole-of-government approach to protect B.C.’s workers, businesses and economy against ongoing tariff threats from the United States.

Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs, will chair the committee, which will act as a day-to-day war room, co-ordinating actions across government to fight back on behalf of British Columbians and grow the province’s economy.

“The proposed U.S. tariffs are a direct attack on B.C.’s families,” Premier Eby said. “This threat isn’t going away anytime soon – not while this president is in power. Every minister has an important role to play in fighting back. Minister Kahlon brings deep experience in government to the table and is uniquely positioned to co-ordinate this work across government ministries.”

The B.C. government has stepped up with a three-point strategy to fight back and protect British Columbians: respond to U.S. tariffs with tough counter-actions and outreach to American decision-makers; strengthen B.C.’s economy by expediting projects and supporting industry and workers; and diversify trade markets for products so British Columbia is less reliant on U.S. markets and customers.

“We didn’t ask for this fight, but B.C. will not be bullied," Kahlon said. "My colleagues and I will work shoulder to shoulder with workers, business and community leaders to meet this moment.”

The new committee will ensure that B.C.’s response is fast, tough and fully focused on protecting British Columbians, while strengthening, growing and diversifying the province’s economy for the long-term.

Members of the new cabinet committee are: