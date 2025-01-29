DPS Finds 16 Illegal Immigrants Inside Truck Tractor (South Texas Region)

Submit Release
LAREDO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) and the Texas Highway Patrol (THP) during Operation Lone Star (OLS) recovered 16 illegal immigrants during a traffic stop in Webb County.

On January 28, 2025, just after 5:00 p.m., DPS Special Agents and Troopers responded to a possible human smuggling attempt in central Laredo. A Trooper stopped a 2015 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer for a traffic violation on Tesoro Lane and San Bernardo Avenue. A consent to search of the truck tractor revealed 16 illegal immigrants, including thirteen males and three females inside the truck tractor.

The driver of the truck tractor, Jose Angel Rosas, 55, of Laredo, was arrested for smuggling of persons. The 16 illegal immigrants from the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, and Mexico were referred to the United States Border Patrol.


DPS – South Texas Region

