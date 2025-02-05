California Wildfires Could Be Stopped with "Natural Fire Hydrants"

Artistic rendering of a firefighting helicopter refilling its bucket from a "Natural Fire Hydrant", a 20,000-gallon water storage tank, combined with advanced Deep Seated Water technology, designed to support rapid wildfire suppression efforts.

AquaterreX Introduces Game-Changing Solution Using Deep Seated Water Technology

The natural fire hydrant concept makes a lot of sense. It could be very cost-effective and have a big impact on wildfire suppression.” — Jesse Byrne, a certified Wildland Firefighter

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AquaterreX has unveiled an innovative approach to combating California wildfires by deploying "Natural Fire Hydrants" in fire-prone areas. These strategically placed water wells, combined with advanced Deep Seated Water technology, offer an immediate and sustainable water source to suppress wildfires and protect communities.The "Natural Fire Hydrants" consist of water wells located using AquaterreX’s state-of-the-art technology. Each well can be equipped with a 20,000-gallon water storage tank, ensuring water is readily available during wildfire outbreaks. A single helicopter water bucket (also known as a “Bambi Bucket”) can carry between 72 and 2,600 gallons, meaning each well water tank can supply between 8 and 277 bucket loads while constantly refilling directly from the well."With wildfires becoming more frequent and devastating, our Natural Fire Hydrants can provide an essential, proactive defense," said James D’Arezzo, President of AquaterreX. "This solution ensures that water is immediately available when and where it is needed most, reducing response times and increasing the effectiveness of suppression efforts."Jesse Byrne, a certified Wildland Firefighter, city Firefighter and Advanced EMT, who has served in both California and Tennessee said, “The natural fire hydrant concept makes a lot of sense. It could be very cost-effective and have a big impact on wildfire suppression.”Multiple Natural Fire Hydrants can be located on the edges of wilderness and urban areas in high-risk areas. The water storage tanks can have removable tops so that “dip buckets” or suction lines from helicopters can access the water without landing, thus improving efficiency, and avoiding the cost and disruption of creating a landing pad.AquaterreX’s cutting-edge technology identifies groundwater by determining the depth to water, the thickness of the water-bearing layer, and the estimated flow rate from a water well. This unmatched capability has led to the successful drilling of over 1,500 wells worldwide. By harnessing these hidden resources, fire-prone regions gain access to sustainable and reliable water supplies for wildfire suppression and other critical uses.About AquaterreXAquaterreX is a pioneer in geoscience innovation, specializing in water exploration and sustainable resource management. With Deep Seated Water technology, AquaterreX has delivered breakthrough solutions to address global water scarcity, completing over 1,500 wells and ensuring communities and industries have access to reliable, long-term water supplies. The company’s mission is to transform water scarcity into water security, empowering communities to thrive in the face of increasing demand. AquaterreX maintains offices in Florida, California, and Australia, and has representation in the United Arab Emirates. The name AquaterreX comes from the Latin, aqua (water) and French, terre (earth, land) which is a derivative of the Latin, terra, and “X” for exploration. Thus, AquaterreX encompasses water and land solutions for the planet.For more information, please visit https://aquaterrex.com or Contact us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.