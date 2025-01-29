Aerial seeding in Valley Fire burn area will take place on Jan. 30

Idaho Fish and Game will be using a helicopter to aerially seed sagebrush on the Boise River Wildlife Management Area on Thursday, Jan. 30 – part of the ongoing habitat rehabilitation efforts following the 2024 Valley Fire.

The area being seeded is within the portion of the WMA that is closed to the public through March 31. This closure was put in place in November to facilitate these rehabilitation efforts and protect wintering big game animals. As such, there should be no impacts to recreationists; however, low-flying helicopter activity may be visible from areas that remain open to the public.