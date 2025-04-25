Submit Release
Turkey hunters in North Idaho are reminded to report leg bands from harvested turkeys

Fish and Game staff in the Panhandle launched a wild turkey study last spring to better understand and manage wild turkeys in Idaho. By reporting leg bands to the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414, you can help Fish and Game better understand adult turkey survival and ultimately continue to provide excellent hunting opportunities for them into the future.

Don’t worry, when you report a leg band you get to keep it, and as an added plus you’ll learn when and where your turkey was initially banded.

