Turkey hunters in North Idaho are reminded to report leg bands from harvested turkeys

Fish and Game staff in the Panhandle launched a wild turkey study last spring to better understand and manage wild turkeys in Idaho. By reporting leg bands to the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414, you can help Fish and Game better understand adult turkey survival and ultimately continue to provide excellent hunting opportunities for them into the future.

Don’t worry, when you report a leg band you get to keep it, and as an added plus you’ll learn when and where your turkey was initially banded.