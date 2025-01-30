Ingressum Joins Vanta’s Managed Service Provider Partner Program

Ingressum, announced today that it has joined Vanta, the leading trust management platform, Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program.

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “ Ingressum is excited to form this partnership with the leader in trust management. Ingressum and our customers appreciate that it takes concerted effort to implement their desired security frameworks and equally to maintain that elevated level of preparedness across future audits. The Vanta platform plays a crucial role in automating the entire process and successfully completing security audits with less effort and time,” said Con Nikolaou, Managing Principle, GRCVanta is the leading trust management platform that helps simplify and centralize security and compliance for organizations of all sizes. Over 9,000 companies including Atlassian, Chili Piper, Flo Health and Quora rely on Vanta to build, maintain and demonstrate their trust—all in a way that's real-time and transparent.Ingressum helps organizations increase their cyber resilience by strengthening their information security and compliance journey through a comprehensive suite of services to maintain the security of their organization, internal users and external customers including protection of their digital brands.“We’re thrilled to welcome Ingressum to our MSP Partner Program, which offers the fastest and simplest approach to continuous security monitoring and automated compliance for managed service providers,” said Elliot Goldwater, VP of Partnerships, Vanta. “By putting Vanta’s market-leading platform as the cornerstone of their security managed service offering, Ingressum can expand their clients’ security with trust management, while building their own competitive advantage.”At the foundation of the MSP Partner program is Vanta’s trust management platform that simplifies and centralizes security program management by providing full visibility into an organization’s risk. Vanta enriches those findings with contextual data, and helps organizations remediate issues and track progress as a single source of truth for their security posture. Vanta’s MSP Partner Program features a multi-tenant management console, world-class partner support and flexible billing integration — making it seamless for partners to deliver value to their clients while scaling up their business. For more information about Vanta’s MSP Partner Program, visit: https://www.vanta.com/msp Vanta’s Service Provider ecosystem strengthens customers’ security posture by partnering with the most prominent virtual Chief Information Security Officers, managed security service providers, and advisory/consulting firms. With Vanta as their foundational tool, partners are able to offer an expansive breadth and depth of security offerings, increasing overall client satisfaction.Ingressum is an innovative ICT and security service provider focused on delivering practical and effective outcomes to organizations. Ingressum provides expertise in a diverse range of business technologies, offering comprehensive solutions in Managed IT Services, Compliance and Certification. Our proficiency spans an array of crucial areas, ensuring seamless integration and optimization of technology to meet the evolving needs of your business.Contact – info@ingressum.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.