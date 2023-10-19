Hunto.ai - Announcing deployment of new Australia Instance
EINPresswire.com/ -- A prominent cybersecurity firm now offers local services and data storage.
Hunto Systems Pty Ltd has launched an instance of its application within an Australian data center.
Hunto is now extending its services to provide local support and data storage for both existing and prospective Australian clients.
Hunto’s SaaS-based Digital Attack Surface Management (DASM) platform offers a complete life cycle protection from a broad range of external threats that are based on a three-phased approach of discovery, monitoring and enforcement.
Built on four key pillars, Hunto provides comprehensive visibility of external threats targeting your organization.
1. Digital Attack Surface Monitoring
2. Brand Defense
3. DMARC Compliance
4. Deep and Dark Web Monitoring
With data now hosted in Australia, Hunto’s customers have the advantage of having their data stored in compliance with the country’s data sovereignty regulations.
Hunto Systems Pty Ltd
