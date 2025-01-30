Alpine Supply Chain Solutions Strengthens Change Management Expertise with Prosci ADKAR Certification

The certification supports those transitioning from their current state to their desired future state, fostering successful project outcomes.

We take pride in helping clients tackle complex supply chain transformations. Certified change management experts ensure we can maximize adoption, minimize disruption, and drive lasting success.” — Michael Wohlwend, Alpine Supply Chain Solutions, Managing Principal

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpine Supply Chain Solutions , a boutique consulting firm focused on maximizing supply chain investments, is proud to announce that Viridiana Luna, Senior Consultant, has achieved the Prosci ADKAR certification, a prestigious recognition in the field of change management. This certification reinforces Alpine’s commitment to delivering exceptional consulting services and highlights its expertise in successfully guiding organizations through transformation.Whether implementing a Warehouse Management System (WMS) or a Labor Management System (LMS), updating warehouse processes, or introducing automation, these initiatives bring significant operational changes. Organizational Change Management (OCM) plays a vital role in preparing teams to adapt, ensuring they are educated, trained, and ready to thrive in new environments. By prioritizing change management, companies can drive smoother transitions, maintain operational stability, and maximize the full benefits of their investments.The Prosci ADKAR certification is a testament to Alpine’s deep understanding of a globally recognized change management methodology. By mastering its principles, tools, and best practices, Alpine ensures that its team is well-equipped to lead clients through the challenges of change with confidence and precision. For clients, this means working with a partner who not only understands the complexities of organizational transitions but also has the proven skills to navigate them successfully.“This achievement further demonstrates the strength of the Alpine team,” said Michael Wohlwend, Managing Principal at Alpine Supply Chain Solutions. “We take pride in our ability to help clients tackle complex supply chain transformations, and having certified change management experts like Viridiana ensures we can maximize adoption, minimize disruption, and drive lasting success.”Additionally, this certification grants Alpine access to Prosci’s exclusive network of resources, insights, and tools, enabling the team to stay ahead in the competitive consulting landscape. These benefits translate to innovative, tailored solutions for Alpine’s clients, enhancing their ability to overcome challenges and achieve their strategic goals.For more information about Alpine Supply Chain Solutions and its change management expertise, visit www.AlpineSupplyChain.com About Alpine Supply Chain SolutionsAlpine Supply Chain Solutions, based in Naples, FL, is a supply chain consulting company driven to ensure their clients get the most value from their investments. Their approach to every project starts with the data and ends with a cost-justifiable solution. With deep roots in industrial engineering, Alpine’s approach is unique. For more information, please visit: www.AlpineSupplyChain.com

