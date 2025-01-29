Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,675 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,544 in the last 365 days.

2024 Wyoming NAEP Reading and Mathematics Scores Released

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) has released the state’s 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) results, also known as the Nation’s Report Card. Wyoming’s 4th and 8th graders continued to perform above the national average in Reading and Mathematics, holding steady with 2022 scores and outperforming national trends, which saw declines in Reading. 

“I’m proud of our students and educators for their hard work. Wyoming continues to stand out nationally, demonstrating resilience and dedication in the classroom. Maintaining our strong performance while other states struggle is a testament to that commitment. Still, I know we can do better. My responsibility is to ensure every student in Wyoming has the tools to succeed, and we will continue to push for excellence. The work doesn’t stop here,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder.

2024 NAEP Match Scores - 4th and 8th grades.2024 NAEP Scores Math - 4th and 8th Grade* = statistically different average score from 2024

Wyoming’s 2024 results continue to show strong performance by some of our state’s most at-risk students. Students who are Hispanic, in special education, utilize the free and reduced lunch program, and children in rural areas outperform their peers nationally in grade 4 and 8 Mathematics and grade 4 Reading. For example, special education students in grade four Reading scored 189 points and outperformed the national average of 179 points.

 

2024 NAEP Reading Grade 4

2024 NAEP Reading Grade 8

2024 NAEP Math Grade 42024 NAEP Math Grade 8

* = statistically different average percentage from 2024

Find more details on Wyoming’s 2024 NAEP results

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

2024 Wyoming NAEP Reading and Mathematics Scores Released

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more