2024 Wyoming NAEP Reading and Mathematics Scores Released

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) has released the state’s 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) results, also known as the Nation’s Report Card. Wyoming’s 4th and 8th graders continued to perform above the national average in Reading and Mathematics, holding steady with 2022 scores and outperforming national trends, which saw declines in Reading.

“I’m proud of our students and educators for their hard work. Wyoming continues to stand out nationally, demonstrating resilience and dedication in the classroom. Maintaining our strong performance while other states struggle is a testament to that commitment. Still, I know we can do better. My responsibility is to ensure every student in Wyoming has the tools to succeed, and we will continue to push for excellence. The work doesn’t stop here,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder.

* = statistically different average score from 2024

Wyoming’s 2024 results continue to show strong performance by some of our state’s most at-risk students. Students who are Hispanic, in special education, utilize the free and reduced lunch program, and children in rural areas outperform their peers nationally in grade 4 and 8 Mathematics and grade 4 Reading. For example, special education students in grade four Reading scored 189 points and outperformed the national average of 179 points.

* = statistically different average percentage from 2024

