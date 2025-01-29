Bay Area Nutraceuticals Company Enters China with E-Commerce Partnership

La Cañada Ventures, a personal care and nutraceuticals company based in San Mateo, California, sought to enter the Hong Kong market to promote its line of hair, lash, and skin products. Recognizing the growing demand for clean beauty products in the Greater China region, the company partnered with the U.S. Commercial Service San Francisco (CS) for support in navigating the competitive marketplace.

In FY 2023, La Cañada Ventures participated in the Greater China Clean Beauty Product Showcase and Seminar, an initiative designed to connect U.S. companies with buyers and partners in mainland China and Hong Kong. CS San Francisco recruited La Cañada Ventures to join the program, securing $750 in California STEP funding to offset participation fees. Through this program, the company gained valuable insights into local market trends, regulatory requirements, and effective consumer engagement strategies, while also being featured in a digital marketing campaign with prominent Chinese social media influencers.

During the program, La Cañada Ventures received significant interest from Letzshop.hk, an eCommerce platform operated by SCMP Magazines under the Alibaba Group. CS San Jose and CS Shanghai facilitated virtual meetings between the company and Letzshop.hk representatives, enabling La Cañada Ventures to finalize an agreement to launch its products on the platform.

As a result of this collaboration, La Cañada Ventures successfully listed its products on Letzshop.hk, achieving $9,500 in sales shortly after the launch. The company also built on these connections by attending the Hong Kong Cosmoprof trade show for follow-up in-person meetings with leads generated from the program.